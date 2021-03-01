Monday, March 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 9 Pro may come with a 48 MP quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

The OnePlus 9 Pro will reportedly sports a 48 MP primary sensor, a 50 MP secondary camera, and an 8 MP and 2 MP camera.


FP TrendingMar 01, 2021 18:35:02 IST

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9 series this month. Images of the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro has been tipped by a Greek website TechManiacs, that reveal that the smartphone may come with a 48 MP quad rear camera system, 6.7-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The device will reportedly not support storage expansion.

Further report suggests that the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with Android 11 out-of-the-box.

OnePlus 9 Pro may come with a 48 MP quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

OnePlus 8 Pro

Reportedly, along with the 48 MP primary sensor, the OnePlus 9 Pro will also feature a 50 MP secondary camera, an 8 MP sensor and a 2 MP camera.

Along with that, the leak also includes screenshots of the purported phone's camera app.

OnePlus 9 Pro camera app screenshots leaked. Image: TechManiacs

OnePlus 9 Pro camera app screenshots leaked. Image: TechManiacs

The leak also shows redesigned video settings menu by which users will be able to shuffle between resolutions, frame rates, and aspect ratios and probably record 8K and 4K videos at 120fps. Users can now access the settings menu from the top. In the current models, the settings menu is at the bottom of the screen.

While the OnePlus 9 series is expected to make its way sometime this month, reports suggest that there could be at least three models under the series making their way.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9's affordable variant to be called OnePlus 9R and not OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9 Lite: Report

Feb 26, 2021
OnePlus 9's affordable variant to be called OnePlus 9R and not OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9 Lite: Report

science

We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Extraterrestrial Life

We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Feb 28, 2021
Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Jupiter Impact

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Feb 25, 2021
Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021
Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Stellar Debris

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Feb 24, 2021