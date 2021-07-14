Wednesday, July 14, 2021Back to
OnePlus 9 performance throttling: Company says new chipsets are 'overkill' for tasks like light gaming, browsing and more

The company says that it limits performance 'to reduce power consumption and heat dissipation while maintaining a smooth experience'.


tech2 News StaffJul 14, 2021 12:01:56 IST

OnePlus has acknowledged that it "throttles" the performance of the OnePlus 9 Series when it comes to using 300 popular android apps. First reported by AnandTech, OnePlus was limiting the performance of the OnePlus 9 series in the 300 android apps that include Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge and more. Geekbench reportedly removed both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro from its database as they delivered the full potential of the Snapdragon 888 chipset in the benchmarking apps.

In a blog post, OnePlus acknowledged the issue and explained the reason behind it. It revealed that smartphone chipsets these days have reached a point where their "power is an overkill" in some circumstances. These include social media, browsers and light gaming.

As per the statement, "In the case of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, when you open apps or heavy games, the Snapdragon 888 processor, including the super powerful X1 CPU core, will run at full speed to provide the best performance. But with actions that do not require the maximum power, like reading a webpage or scrolling through Twitter and Instagram, it’s not necessary for the CPU to run at almost 3 GHz to do that smoothly. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro reduce the CPU frequency in these scenarios to reduce power consumption and heat dissipation while maintaining a smooth experience."

It further revealed that its R&D team also maintains the list of apps (based on the most popular Google Play Store apps). These apps include Chrome, Twitter, Zoom, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Discord, Microsoft Office and more. All the performance limitations and optimisations are finalised by running it by the testing team first so that the user experience is not negatively affected.

