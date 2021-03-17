FP Trending

As the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are set to be launched globally next week, some features of the upcoming devices have been revealed. As per the latest leak, the OnePlus 9 Pro will have 50 W wireless charging while the OnePlus 9 will come with 30 W wireless charging. An upgraded 50 W wireless charger is also going to launch along with the OnePlus 9 Pro. Additionally, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are believed to support 65W fast-charging, according to a report by 91 Mobiles.

With an A+ rating by Display Mate, the OnePlus 9 Pro will offer 2K+ 120 Hz LTPO display. This means that the power consumption of the to-be-launched phone is going to be less as compared to the phones with LTPS panels. The smartphone will also have QHD+ resolution.

OnePlus 9, which is going to have a plastic frame, will reportedly be available in three colours namely Arctic Sky, Winter Mist (with a purple gradient) and Stellar Black. On the other hand, OnePlus 9 Pro will also be available in three colours, namely Morning Mist, Pine Green and Astral Black.

The OnePlus 9 series is scheduled to launch globally on Tuesday, 23 March, at 7:30 pm IST.

The OnePlus 9 series has been confirmed to come with Hasselblad-branded cameras. It has also been revealed that the upcoming offering will have RAM of 12 GB and 256 GB of storage capacity. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will have the processor Snapdragon 888 5G chipset.

Although the exact prices of the two phones are not yet known but reports estimate that the OnePlus 9 Pro will cost around 48,000 while the OnePlus 9 is going to be priced at Rs 40,000.