OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9 series that includes OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R in India last night. The three smartphones feature a Hasselblad camera system that focuses on offering natural color calibration. Highlights of the newly launched OnePlus 9 series include Snapdragon 888 chipset, Fluid Display 2.0 with a DisplayMate A+ rating, Warp Charge 65T and Warp Charge 50 Wireless. In addition to the smartphone series, the company also launched its first smartwatch. OnePlus Watch offers up to 2 weeks of battery life. It also comes with features like blood oxygen saturation monitoring, stress detection, breathing training, rapid heart rate alerts and more.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch pricing, availability, launch offers

OnePlus 9 comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999. It comes in Astral Black, Artic Sky and Winter Mist colour variants. It will go on sale on 15 April on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, all OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner outlets

OnePlus 9 Pro 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at 64,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will be available at Rs 69,999. Stellar Black, Pine Green and Morning Mist colour variants. It will be available for purchase on 1 April.

OnePlus 9R also comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 43,999. It comes in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colour variants.

OnePlus Warp Charger 50 wireless charger will be available for sale on OnePlus.in for Rs 5,990.

As for sale offers, OnePlus will offer an instant discount of Rs 4,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 on SBI Bank cards on OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 respectively. Buyers will also get Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000 with select Jio prepaid plans.

OnePlus Watch is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. It comes in Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver colour variants. It will sell at an introductory price of Rs 14,999. OnePlus will also offer a discount of Rs 2,000 on SBI cards til 31 April.

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

OnePlus 9 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 3,216 x 1,440 pixels pixel resolution. The display comes with Smart 120 Hz, LTPO, and Hyper Touch. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. OnePlus 9 runs on Android 11 based OxygenOS UI.

OnePlus 9 sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8 MP telephoto camera and a 2 MP monochrome camera. It can support 8K videos at 30 fps and 4K at 120 fps. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP camera sensor.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with supports for 65T fast charging and 50 W wireless charging.

OnePlus 9 specifications

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G sports a 6.5-inch 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution. It is powered also by a Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of photography, the handset features a triple-camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. It houses a 16 MP front camera.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65T charging.

OnePlus 9R specifications

OnePlus 9R comes with a 6.5-inch 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution. It is powered also by a Snapdragon 870 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of photography, the handset features a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. It houses a 16 MP front camera.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 Warp Charge.

OnePlus Watch specifications

OnePlus Watch features a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454 × 454 pixels resolution. It comes with a stainless steel body.

The smartwatch comes with more than 110 workout modes that include swimming, walking, running, cycling and more. It also comes with features like workout detection, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitor, heart monitor and stress tracking. The watch also lets users control music on a smartphone and take calls.

OnePlus Watch offers 4 GB storage and can work as a remote for OnePlus TVs. In terms of battery, the smartwatch comes with support for Warp Charge tech that will provide a 7-day battery in just 20 minutes of charging.

