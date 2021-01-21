FP Trending

While no official time frame for the launch of the OnePlus 9 series is out yet, leaks and rumours about the flagship are being reported frequently. According to the latest leak, one of the models of the series, tagged to be the ‘OnePlus 9 Lite’ model, will be powered by Qualcomm’s most recent Snapdragon 8 series chip, the Snapdragon 870. According to a report by XDA Developers, the Lite model will be part of a few other OEMs that will be the first to integrate the Snapdragon 870 chipset in their smartphone models.

The report points to the similarity in hardware between the OnePlus 9 Lite and the OnePlus 8T. As the 8T was powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, it was expected the upcoming Lite model to feature the same SoC or the Snapdragon 865+. However, reports of Qualcomm launching the latest 870 chipset are an indication of the OnePlus model carrying the new chip.

Apart from OnePlus 9 Lite, the portal believes the new chipset will also feature in the Redmi K40 and Moto G flagship.

Earlier, the specs of the 870 were also leaked online, suggesting that the chip is simply an overclocked Snapdragon 865 Plus. hence it is a 7nm and octa-core chipset like its predecessors. The leak was reported by Winfuture.de according to which the Snapdragon 870 will feature the Kryo 585 CPU which has its prime core clocked at 3.2 GHz. As for the GPU, the 870 SoC will come with Adreno 650 and there will be a Snapdragon X55 5G modem installed.

Recent reports also suggested that the OnePlus 9 series will be launched in the Indian market in March or April this year. There are also speculations about the price range of the base variant and the pro model. While the OnePlus 9 is being touted to be priced at Rs 37,999, the OnePlus Pro may start from Rs 49,999.