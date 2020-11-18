Wednesday, November 18, 2020Back to
OnePlus 8T starts receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 update in India: What's new

The update brings optimised call stability as well as improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating of the device.


FP TrendingNov 18, 2020 14:46:37 IST

OnePlus 8T has started receiving its OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 update in India. According to a post in the OnePlus Community Forum, the company has started pushing the incremental rollout of the new OxygenOS hot-fix update for the OnePlus 8T in India. The update for Europe and North America will follow soon. As per the changelog, the 11.0.4.5.KB05DA update in India will incorporate optimised call stability as well as improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating of the device.

The update will also include improved mis-touch prevention to offer better gaming experience and optimised fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks.

OnePlus 8T

Apart from these, optimised user experience with Alert Slider will also be included. The update has also fixed the issue where the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode as well as fixed the issue where the NFC could not be turned on in a small probability.

The 11.0.4.5.KB05DA update has also brought a few changes for the camera as well. It has optimised the imaging effect to bring to users better shooting experience as well as improved camera stability.

When it comes to network, the update has optimised the mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal and fixed the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games.

The update adds that the OTA will reach a small percentage of users today and will reach a small percentage of users at first and will begin a broader rollout in a few days.

