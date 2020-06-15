FP Trending

It seems that OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge is in development as spotted in the latest version of the Engineering Mode app from the Android 11 beta for the OnePlus 8 Series, reported XDA Developers.

The report cited Twitter user Lavin Amarnani who discovered a few new strings in OnePlus’ Engineering Mode app which the company uses for hardware testing. As per the report, the company would likely launch OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge alongside the next OnePlus smartphone lineup ― rumoured to be the OnePlus 8T series.

(Also read: OnePlus 8 launched: Here's a look at the four things OnePlus did right, and five things it messed up)

The report stated that while OnePlus 8 Pro supports 30W wireless and 30W wired fast charging, early last month, a TÜV Rheinland certification listing revealed that OnePlus is working on a 65W fast charging solution.

According to the report, this feature is now confirmed in the latest version of the Engineering Mode app from the Android 11 beta for the OnePlus 8 series.

Notably, OnePlus debuted its 30W wired charging technology with the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

Last month, McLaren confirmed there will not be another OnePlus McLaren edition. According to a report in Android Authority, the luxury automaker dropped the OnePlus logo from its Partners page and later confirmed that there will not be another partner-produced version of a OnePlus phone.

"Our partnership with OnePlus, which came to its scheduled conclusion recently, has been a highly successful collaboration between two iconic and innovative brands. Since the start of this partnership in 2018, OnePlus has been a supportive, valued partner and we wish them well and hope to see them in the future," the statement to Android Authority read.