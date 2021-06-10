Thursday, June 10, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 8T gets a price cut of Rs 4,000 in India; now selling at a starting price of Rs 38,999

The new pricing is now reflecting on Amazon India and the OnePlus India website.


tech2 News StaffJun 10, 2021 10:32:02 IST

Ahead of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch today in India, OnePlus has slashed the prices of the OnePlus 8T (Review) in India. The smartphone has received a price cut of Rs 4,000 on its launch price. OnePlus 8T was launched at a starting price of Rs 42,999 and now, it is selling at a starting price of Rs 38,999. The smartphone comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 865 processor and 65 W Wrap charging.

OnePlus 8T. Image: Tech2/ Ameya Dalvi

OnePlus 8T. Image: Tech2/ Ameya Dalvi

OnePlus 8T 5G new pricing

The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 38,999, down from Rs 42,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 41,999, down by Rs 4,000.

The new pricing is now reflecting on Amazon India and the OnePlus India website.

OnePlus 8T 5G specifications

The smartphone features a 6.55-inch display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. It sports a punch-hole display. OnePlus 8T 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. OnePlus 8T will come with Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out-of-the-box.

As for the camera, the rear quad camera setup placed in a rectangular module houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP portrait sensor. For selfies, the OnePlus 8T will come with a 32 MP front camera. OnePlus 8T is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W Warp Charge. OnePlus is collaborating with Snapchat and Bitmoji for integration of some animojis in the Oxygen OS. The company will allow developers to customise the 'digital avatar' in various apps.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T Launch highlights: OnePlus 8T 5G launched in India at a starting price of Rs 42,999

Oct 14, 2020
OnePlus 8T Launch highlights: OnePlus 8T 5G launched in India at a starting price of Rs 42,999
OnePlus 8T 5G with 48 MP quad camera setup launched at a starting price of Rs 42,999

OnePlus 8T 5G

OnePlus 8T 5G with 48 MP quad camera setup launched at a starting price of Rs 42,999

Oct 14, 2020
OnePlus 8T with 120 Hz refresh rate display to launch in India at 7.30 pm IST today: How to watch it live

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T with 120 Hz refresh rate display to launch in India at 7.30 pm IST today: How to watch it live

Oct 14, 2020
Kalki Koechlin and OnePlus Show us Why Smartphones are the only Video Cameras most People ever Need

Kalki Koechlin and OnePlus Show us Why Smartphones are the only Video Cameras most People ever Need

Oct 30, 2020
OnePlus 8T 5G launch: Games, goodies, and a VR auditorium await at OnePlus World, the VR venue that plays host to the launch of OnePlus’ latest smartphone

OnePlus 8T 5G launch: Games, goodies, and a VR auditorium await at OnePlus World, the VR venue that plays host to the launch of OnePlus’ latest smartphone

Oct 13, 2020
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T series to get OxygenOS 11 update in December 2020: Report

Oneplus 7 Series

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T series to get OxygenOS 11 update in December 2020: Report

Oct 16, 2020

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021