Wednesday, March 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 8T 8 GB RAM variant gets a price cut of Rs 2,500, now priced at Rs 40,499

Those buying OnePlus 8T Amazon will have to use the coupon available on the OnePlus website to avail the discount of Rs 2,500.


FP TrendingMar 24, 2021 12:07:38 IST

After the launch of the Oneplus 9 series on Tuesday, the price of OnePlus 8T (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) has been reduced by Rs 2,500. The phone was previously available for Rs 42,999, however, after the price cut, it can be bought from the official OnePlus India website or Amazon, for Rs 40,499. Those buying from Amazon will have to use the coupon available on the OnePlus website to avail the discount of Rs 2,500.

Read more about the OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus Watch India launch here.

OnePlus 8T 8 GB RAM variant gets a price cut of Rs 2,500, now priced at Rs 40,499

OnePlus 8T. Image: Tech2/ Ameya Dalvi

OnePlus 8T (review) has a single front camera along with four primary cameras: 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide-angle Sony IMX481 sensor, 5MP macro sensor and 2MP monochrome sensor. The 48 MP sensor has f/1.7 aperture while the 16 MP Sony sensor has f/2.2 aperture.

Launched in October 2020, the OnePlus 8T has the Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU. Based on Android 11, OnePlus 8T has OxygenOS 11. The phone has the facility of 65W fast charging and currently, it is the only OnePlus phone to offer this feature.

The company claims that the 4,500 mAh battery of OnePlus 8T can be charged 100 percent within 39 minutes and 58 percent in just 15 minutes, according to the report.

With a 402ppi pixel density and full HD+ resolution, the 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display of OnePlus 8T offers an impressive display quality. For improved thermal performance, the device also has the feature of heat dissipation.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best phones under Rs 40,000

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, iPhone SE to Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro: Best phones under Rs 40,000 (March 2021)

Mar 12, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, iPhone SE to Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro: Best phones under Rs 40,000 (March 2021)
OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 8T: What’s new and what has changed?

OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 8T: What’s new and what has changed?

Mar 24, 2021

science

Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Gut Microbiome

Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Mar 23, 2021
Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Martian Clouds

Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Mar 23, 2021
SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

SpaceX Starship

SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

Mar 23, 2021
IISER, UNMC scientists explore Rapamycin as repurposed drug to treat elderly, obese with COVID-19

COVID-19 treatment

IISER, UNMC scientists explore Rapamycin as repurposed drug to treat elderly, obese with COVID-19

Mar 23, 2021