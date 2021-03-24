FP Trending

After the launch of the Oneplus 9 series on Tuesday, the price of OnePlus 8T (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) has been reduced by Rs 2,500. The phone was previously available for Rs 42,999, however, after the price cut, it can be bought from the official OnePlus India website or Amazon, for Rs 40,499. Those buying from Amazon will have to use the coupon available on the OnePlus website to avail the discount of Rs 2,500.

OnePlus 8T (review) has a single front camera along with four primary cameras: 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide-angle Sony IMX481 sensor, 5MP macro sensor and 2MP monochrome sensor. The 48 MP sensor has f/1.7 aperture while the 16 MP Sony sensor has f/2.2 aperture.

Launched in October 2020, the OnePlus 8T has the Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU. Based on Android 11, OnePlus 8T has OxygenOS 11. The phone has the facility of 65W fast charging and currently, it is the only OnePlus phone to offer this feature.

The company claims that the 4,500 mAh battery of OnePlus 8T can be charged 100 percent within 39 minutes and 58 percent in just 15 minutes, according to the report.

With a 402ppi pixel density and full HD+ resolution, the 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display of OnePlus 8T offers an impressive display quality. For improved thermal performance, the device also has the feature of heat dissipation.