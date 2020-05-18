Monday, May 18, 2020Back to
OnePlus 8 with Snapdragon 865 SoC to go on sale at 2 pm today on Amazon

OnePlus 8 offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage and houses 4,300 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffMay 18, 2020 12:32:36 IST

OnePlus 8 series was launched in India back in April but the smartphones were not available for purchase in the country due to the nationwide lockdown. Today OnePlus 8 will finally go on sale on Amazon at 2.00 pm at a starting price of Rs 41,999.

The smartphones can now be purchased in red, orange, and green zones of the country.

OnePlus 8 pricing, sale offers

OnePlus 8 will come in three storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 41,999, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999 and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 49,999. The smartphone comes in new Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colour variants in addition to the regular Onyx Black.

OnePlus 8 with Snapdragon 865 SoC to go on sale at 2 pm today on Amazon

OnePlus 8

The sale will kick off at 02.00 pm today on Amazon.

You can also get a discount of Rs 2,000 on OnePlus 8 if you make the payment by the SBI Credit card. Customers can also get a Rs 1,000 cashback in the Amazon wallet by pre-booking the smartphone.

Jio users will also get benefits worth Rs 6,000 on the purchase of OnePlus 8.

(Also read: OnePlus 8 launched: Here's a look at the four things OnePlus did right, and five things it messed up)

OnePlus 8 specifications and features

OnePlus 8 features a 6.5 inch full-HD+Fluid AMOLED display that has a resolution of  1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor just like its predecessors. It runs on Android 10.

In the camera department, you get a triple rear camera setup that includes 48 MP IMX586 sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, you will get a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus 8 houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T which charges the phone from zero to 50 percent in 22 minutes. This smartphone does not come with wireless charging support.

