OnePlus 8 series was launched in India back in April but the smartphones were not available for purchase in the country due to the nationwide lockdown. Today OnePlus 8 will finally go on sale on Amazon at 2.00 pm at a starting price of Rs 41,999.

The smartphones can now be purchased in red, orange, and green zones of the country.

OnePlus 8 pricing, sale offers

OnePlus 8 will come in three storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 41,999, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999 and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 49,999. The smartphone comes in new Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colour variants in addition to the regular Onyx Black.

The sale will kick off at 02.00 pm today on Amazon.

You can also get a discount of Rs 2,000 on OnePlus 8 if you make the payment by the SBI Credit card. Customers can also get a Rs 1,000 cashback in the Amazon wallet by pre-booking the smartphone.

Jio users will also get benefits worth Rs 6,000 on the purchase of OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 specifications and features

OnePlus 8 features a 6.5 inch full-HD+Fluid AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor just like its predecessors. It runs on Android 10.

In the camera department, you get a triple rear camera setup that includes 48 MP IMX586 sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, you will get a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus 8 houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T which charges the phone from zero to 50 percent in 22 minutes. This smartphone does not come with wireless charging support.

