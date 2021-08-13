Friday, August 13, 2021Back to
OnePlus 8 series to get Oppo's ColorOS integrated operating system in Q1 2022

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11 update, based on the Android 11 stable version for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.


tech2 News StaffAug 13, 2021 13:11:53 IST

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is the first smartphone to get OnePlus' OxygenOS and Oppo's ColorOS integrated platform. While the changes are not major, users can spot a few minor UI tweaks, especially in the camera app. To recall, OnePlus smartphones in China used to run on HydrogenOS until the OnePlus 9 series that ships with ColorOS out of the box. OnePlus COO, Liu Fengshoo, recently announced on Weibo that the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8T will get the ColorOS update in Q1 2022.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus official did not mention if this rollout will be for all OnePlus 8 series units globally or just for units in China. Moreover, it is still unknown if the ColorOS update will come on older OnePlus series like the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 6 series.

To recall, OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11 update based on the Android 11 stable version for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. Just like other updates, it will roll out in a phased manner for all the users. As for the updates, it comes with refreshed UI, camera improvements, a new Insight Clock face for ambient display, improved dark mode, dark mode shortcut, improved animations for weather and enhanced Game Space.

