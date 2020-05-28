tech2 News Staff

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were expected to go on open sale tomorrow (29 May) on Amazon India. However, a day ahead of the sale, the company has postponed the sale of the two phones.

OnePlus did not confirm any revised open sale date yet. Although, the company will host a special limited sale on online and offline channels tomorrow (29 May) at 12 pm.

As for the reason behind the delay, the company blog reveals that "due to unforeseen circumstances, our production was temporarily halted last week and has altered our sales plan." Oppo also announced the suspension of their manufacturing plant in Noida after some of its workers tested positive for Coronavirus.

OnePlus, however, said that now the production is back up and running but did not reveal the reason why it was halted in the first place. But this may mean that the open sale may be held sooner than later.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, pricing, availability, sale offers

OnePlus 8 will come in three storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 41,999, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999 and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 49,999. The smartphone comes in new Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colour variants in addition to the regular Onyx Black.

OnePlus 8 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs 54,999 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage and the other 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999 in India. In terms of colour options, you will get Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black colour variants.

You can also get a discount of Rs 2,000 on OnePlus 8 and Rs 3,000 on OnePlus 8 Pro if you make the payment by SBI Credit card.

OnePlus 8 specifications and features

OnePlus 8 features a 6.5 inch full-HD+Fluid AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor just like its predecessors.

In the camera department, you get a triple rear camera setup that includes 48 MP IMX586 sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, you will get a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus 8 houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T which charges the phone from zero to 50 percent in 22 minutes. This smartphone does not come with wireless charging support.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications and features

The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate to minimise input lag. It comes with a punch hole camera and it is OnePlus' first smartphone to get an official I68 rating. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage just like OnePlus 8.

In terms of camera, OnePlus 8 Pro comes with 48 MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens, a 48 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 5 MP "colour filter" camera sensor. One the front, there is a punch hole display that houses a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with a 4,510 mAh battery that comes with Warp Charge 30T support and Warp Charge 30 Wireless support that can fill up the battery from zero to 50 in half an hour. The smartphone also supports reverse wireless charging.