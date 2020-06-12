FP Trending

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have started receiving the new Android 11 beta 1 update.

OnePlus posted on its forum that, "By providing access to Android 11 at an early stage, we enable app developers and other early adopters in our community to start creating even better software experiences."

They have added that the build of Android 11 being released, "is best suited for developers and other advanced users, as it is still in an early stage of development.”

The OnePlus statement goes on to add that they do not recommend flashing this ROM for users who have little to no experience in software development or flashing custom ROMs, or they expect to use the device as a daily driver.

According to XDA Developers, some of the known issues with Android 11 on the OnePlus 8 series include unavailability of face unlock, Google Assistant not working, no video calling and certain UI screens looking less than desirable.

All data is also cleared while flashing the build and some apps may not function properly. There are system stability issues as well, the report states.

According to a report in Android Authority, the Android 11 build will not work with Verizon or T-Mobile OnePlus 8 devices.

For those who are installing the build, the report adds that the phone needs to have at least 30 percent battery and a minimum of 3 GB free space. It also states that the build works on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Attempting to install the ROM in older OnePlus devices could cause serious issues.