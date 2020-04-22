Ameya Dalvi

The OnePlus 8 was unveiled globally a week ago, and we now have its official India pricing too. Stocks and delivery will follow soon after the nationwide lockdown ends. While the India price of the OnePlus 8 is certainly better than its US price, it still isn’t anything great given the level of competition here.

The base version with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 41,999, while the one with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage can be purchased for Rs 44,999; a straight Rs 10,000 jump over the OnePlus 7T (Review) with similar specs. And lastly, the 12 GB RAM variant with 256 GB internal storage will go for a Rupee under 50K. Thanks, but we’ll pass.

As I had touched upon in my broad overview of the phone, the company’s focus this time seems to be more on making the Pro variant look better and more relevant, and in that endeavour, the standard OnePlus 8 seems to have been sidelined, and allowed only a few upgrades in comparison to its more illustrious sibling. And given its steep pricing, many potential buyers are bound to look for alternatives, and rightly so.

If you are one of those thinking of buying the OnePlus 8, there are a handful of phones you should strongly consider before investing your money in the most expensive OnePlus (non-Pro or special edition) phone yet. Let’s see what your options are and what they have to offer.

OnePlus 8 Alternatives in India

OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 8’s predecessor is an obvious option and it makes a strong case for itself. There are too many similarities in terms of features and performance, and you can save up to Rs 10,000 if you choose the 7T over the OnePlus 8. Even the top variant of the OnePlus 7T with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage sells Rs 7,000 cheaper than the 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage variant of the OnePlus 8. This phone too has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate for a smooth, flicker-free visual experience, and a stylish exterior with a metal frame and a glass body protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back.

The Triple camera setup here comprises a 48 MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and pixel binning, along with a 16 MP ultra-wide camera and a 12 MP telephoto shooter that provides 2x optical zoom. The cameras manage to shoot some impressive images in different modes and lighting conditions. In the OnePlus 8, the 12 MP telephoto option is replaced by a 2 MP macro camera, which doesn’t seem like a smart call, making the camera department on the 7T look better, at least on paper.

The OnePlus 7T is powered by Qualcomm’s previous flagship Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which is not too inferior in comparison with the Snapdragon 865 on the OnePlus 8. One feature you will miss here is 5G, which is not something I would be overly bothered about right now, and it’s definitely not something I would pay an extra 10K premium for.

OnePlus 7T price in India: Rs 34,999 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage; Rs 37,999 for 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

Asus ROG Phone II

Asus launched the ROG Phone II (Review), its gaming powerhouse, in India soon after the OnePlus 7T. This is a great phone for gamers and power users alike. It competes with the OnePlus 7T on almost every front, given their similarities.

For starters, this phone too is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ chip. And if you thought a 90-Hz display on the OnePlus 8 was impressive, the ROG Phone II goes a step further with 120-Hz refresh rate on its 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen. It also supports true 10-bit colour gamut; something that’s available on the 8 Pro but missing on OnePlus 8.

This phone doesn’t stop there and provides a mammoth 6,000 mAh battery for long gaming sessions. The phone also has a pair of stereo speakers with dedicated amplifiers along with a second Type-C USB 3.1 port on the side for high-speed connectivity. If you are looking for an out and out gaming phone at the price of a 7T, but with a few OnePlus 8 Pro features thrown it, the Asus ROG Phone II is a great option. The only catch being its availability. If you see one in stock for the below price or better, just go for it.

Asus ROG Phone II price in India: Rs 37,999 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

This time OnePlus won’t just have competition from budget phone makers, but also from premium heavyweights. Samsung has thrown its hat in the ring in this segment and is looking to compete hard by introducing a new member of their flagship S series in the sub–40K budget, the Galaxy S10 Lite (Review). The phone has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display that’s HDR10+ compliant. Samsung has opted for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip instead of an Exynos here. It is accompanied by 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded further via microSD.

The Camera department is somewhat similar to that of the OnePlus 8 and is made up of a 48 MP primary shooter with OIS, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5 MP dedicated macro camera. There’s a 32 MP camera at the front for selfies. Another key aspect of this phone is its 4,500 mAh battery that survives well over a day of moderate usage, and the bundled fast charger does a good job of getting it charged back up post-haste.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price in India: Rs 39,999 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Not just Samsung, but Apple too wants a piece of this mid-range smartphone pie too. The long-rumoured successor to the iPhone SE has finally seen the light of day, and it’s called, well, iPhone SE. The new SE borrows its looks, and a lot of its specifications from the iPhone 8, except the processor. The latter is Apple’s latest A13 Bionic chip, the one that’s at the heart of all iPhone 11 series phones.

It has a 4.7-inch Retina LCD display with the typical 326 PPI pixel density. You get Apple’s ever-reliable 12 MP camera at the back with OIS, and a 7 MP selfie camera up front. The phone is IP67 rated for dust and water resistant, and runs iOS 13.

You get three storage variants of the new Apple iPhone SE, and two of them are priced quite close to the OnePlus 8. Now with a new iPhone selling in this budget, a lot of potential OnePlus buyers may switch their loyalty, making life even more difficult for the OnePlus 8.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) price in India: Rs 42,500 for 64 GB storage; Rs 47,500 for 128 GB storage

iQOO 3

If you are looking for a more affordable option based on the Snapdragon 865 chip, you have the iQOO 3 (Review) from the Vivo sub-brand. It flaunts a very impressive spec-sheet, starting with the latest Qualcomm flagship SoC. You get 8 GB RAM with 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage options, making it a good Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 cheaper than the OnePlus 8. The iQOO 3 packs a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top and HDR10+ support. It doesn’t have a 90-Hz refresh rate, but it does have a 180 Hz touch response rate.

There’s a quad-camera setup at the back with a combination of 48 MP primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide camera, 13 MP telephoto camera for 2X optical zoom, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Its 4,400 mAh battery does a good job of keeping it powered for over a day, and the company also bundles a 55 W fast charger to replenish it at speed. The iQOO 3 specs and features are evenly matched, and impressive enough to give OnePlus 8 a good run for its money.

iQOO 3 price in India: Rs 38,990 for 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage; Rs 41,990 for 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

