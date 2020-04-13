tech2 News Staff

OnePlus will host an online launch event tomorrow at 8.30 pm IST. The company is expected to unveil its all-new OnePlus 8 series that is expected to include OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. In addition to this, OnePlus India has also teased its new Bluetooth earpods that are also expected to be unveiled tomorrow.

OnePlus launch event: How to watch it live

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, OnePlus will host the event online. So if you wish to tune in, pray and home your internet connection doesn't give up on you.

The launch event will kick off at 8.30 pm IST on 14 April. OnePlus will be streaming the launch event on its YouTube page. The live stream video is also embedded below.



You can even head to the OnePlus 8 series launch event website to catch all the live updates. You can also go to the OnePlus' Twitter and Facebook account to watch the livestream.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro expected specifications

As confirmed by the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset. It has also been recently confirmed that both the smartphones will come with 30W wireless charging support.

According to previous reports, OnePlus 8 is expected to come in a new purplish-red gradient that is likely to be called Interstellar Glow. Both sources also suggest that it might also come in Glacier Green and Onyx Black colour variants.

OnePlus 8 is likely to come with a punch-hole display that sits in the top left corner of the display. At the back, the renders suggest that we might see a vertical camera module that houses a triple rear camera setup.

You can also see an LED Flash placed just below the camera setup. Since there is no physical fingerprint sensor that is visible in the renders, it is safe to say that OnePlus is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, just like its predecessors.

As per earlier reports, OnePlus 8 Pro might come with a punch-hole camera (placed in the top left corner) and a triple camera setup at the back. The report suggested that OnePlus 8 Pro might be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and is likely to offer 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the previous report revealed that the smartphone is expected to feature a 64 MP + 20 MP + 12 MP triple rear camera setup. OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to feature a 6.65 inch AMOLED display that has a 120-Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to come in a black variant.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has also revealed that OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will come with IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

If these rumours are to be believed, it will be the first time that OnePlus smartphone will come with an official IP rating.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds expected specifications

OnePlus India has teased an image of the upcoming Bullets Wireless Z earbuds. The image teased hints that these earbuds will come in an all-new blue colour option.



Since the caption reads, “Got something up our zleeves", it is expected that this instead of going the number series, OnePlus might name these earphones as Bullet Wireless Z earphones.

A report by Picebaba has recently suggested that these earphones might last up to 20 hours on a single charge. They are likely to offer 10 hours of usage in a 10-minute charge as they are expected to come with Warp Charge support.

