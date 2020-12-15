Pranay Christian

It’s hard to believe that it’s been seven years since OnePlus first came into existence. The company, which started off as a maker of sensibly-specced high-value smartphones, has now expanded its portfolio to include some of the very best flagship Android phones that you can buy today.

But it’s not just phones. In seven years, the portfolio has expanded to include wireless and true wireless earbuds, budget and premium TVs, and over 500 exclusive OnePlus stores scattered all over the country, not to mention partnerships with tens of thousands of other offline stories.

To celebrate its 7th anniversary, and the community that helped it get to where it is, OnePlus is announcing the OnePlus 7th Anniversary Sale.

During the sale, customers and the community will be offered a range of discounts on various OnePlus products, as well as a selection of new services for extending warranty, earning larger discounts, and more. OnePlus is also throwing in a tonne of freebies that can be won by participating in an assortment of games and activities.

Here are the highlights:

Bank discounts, cashbacks and EMI options:

Certain purchases on the OnePlus Online store Store app will be eligible for an up to Rs 2,000 instant cashback on HDFC bank cards and up to 10% cash back on American Express transactions.

If you’re buying a TV, these offers can extend up to Rs 4,000 cashback on HDFC bank cards. You can also get Y series TVs at zero percent EMI for up to 6 months, and Q1 series TVs at zero percent EMI for 12 months via most major bank cards. These offers are available on Amazon and Flipkart as well as the OnePlus Online Store and app.

Purchases via HDFC cards at OnePlus Experience Stores will entail discounts of up to Rs 2,000, and financing options via Bajaj Finance will also be made available.

Discounts galore:

Cashback offers aside, smartphone purchases on the online store get you Rs 500 discount vouchers.

Audio products will be discounted by 10% from 17 December, and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless and OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 will see discounts of 40% and 35% respectively.

OnePlus Y series TVs will be discounted by Rs 1,000, with the 32-inch model going on sale at Rs 13,999 and the 43-inch model at Rs 23,999.

The OnePlus power bank will also be available at a special rate of Rs 777.

Lucky draw and special events:

On 17 December, the first 10 OnePlus 8T customers at a OnePlus Experience Store will be rewarded a Rs 3,000 coupon for accessories. The 11th to 30th customers and 31st to 70th customers also get coupons worth Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 respectively. These will be valid for one month from the date of purchase.

Over and above this, users can participate in ‘Spin the wheel’ games on the OnePlus Store app, as well as participate in the ‘Great OnePlus Lucky Dip’ to win prizes daily.

Red Cable membership:

OnePlus has introduced a new Red Cable Life membership plan that involves a 12-month extended warranty, 50 GB of cloud storage for 12 months, priority service, and a full Amazon Prime membership for 12 months. You get all of this for just Rs 999, which is a steal when you consider that an Amazon Prime subscription alone costs Rs 999. Members also get to participate in the ‘Anniversary Lucky Draw’ on OnePlus Privé.

Red Cable Club members upgrading from older devices — OnePlus 3 to 6T — to an 8, 8 Pro or 8T, get a complementary Red Cable Pro membership, as well as a OnePlus power bank.

The membership plans will be discounted from 25 December onwards.

Purchasing any OnePlus smartphone via the Store app gets you a complementary Pro membership, and any purchase via an experience store gets you the membership, worth Rs 2,499, for just Rs 99. This offer is valid between 10 and 31 December.

Members also get a 15% discount on spare parts when visiting service centres, no service fees, and a chance to win OnePlus goodies via a lucky draw.

Phew! That’s a long list of discounts and goodies. The 7th Anniversary Sale officially kicks off on 17 December and will run till the end of the year.

The writer is an independent Journalist.