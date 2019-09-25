Wednesday, September 25, 2019Back to
OnePlus 7T-series and OnePlus TV to launch tomorrow: All we know so far

OnePlus has trickled down a lot of information about its new products via its social media handles.


tech2 News StaffSep 25, 2019 23:00:48 IST

OnePlus is about to announce its next-generation OnePlus 7T-series in India tomorrow along with the OnePlus TV and this is the very first unveiling of the devices anywhere in the world, showing OnePlus' commitment towards the Indian market. Apart from that OnePlus has trickled down a lot of information about its new products via its social media handles so much so that the only thing that we don't know is the exact price of the devices. Here's all we know about the devices.

OnePlus TV

OnePlus India first confirmed that the OnePlus TV will come in a 55-inch form factor with a QLED panel. This will most likely be one among the range of TVs OnePlus is planning to launch. OnePlus TV is supposed to come in form factors going from 43-inch to 75-inch in size.

OnePlus stated that while OnePlus TV will run on the Android TV platform, there will be some differences to the overall UI. He said that OnePlus will look to make the experience 'fast and smooth' and will add additional features to the TV. OnePlus TV's Amazon page confirmed that the device will pack eight speakers that produce a combined output of 50 W. The TV will also support Dolby Atmos to provide an immersive surround sound experience.

The OnePlus TV will be coming with a Gamma Color Magic processor which the company says will bring "best-in-class image quality on our customised QLED TV panel with widest colour gamut".

To know everything that has been revealed about the OnePlus TV thus far, head over to our detailed coverage of all the official announcements.

OnePlus 7T specs

According to a recent report by Comparerajathe OnePlus 7T will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and will offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In the camera department, the smartphone is now confirmed to feature a triple rear camera setup that will reportedly have a 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12 MP telephoto sensor. On the front, there could be a 16 MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 3,800 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T. It is likely to run on Android 10-based OxygenOS.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications

Further, the report also suggests that the OnePlus 7T Pro may feature a 6.65-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor. This smartphone is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and run on OxygenOS based on Android 10.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. In terms of camera, the handset might sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto with 3x zoom and a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone might feature a 16 MP camera for selfies. It could be fuelled by a 4,085 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T charging support.

It has also recently been confirmed that the OnePlus 7T-series will come pre-loaded with Android 10 and will have an HDR10+ display as well.

