tech2 News Staff

OnePlus is about to announce its next-generation OnePlus 7T-series in India tomorrow along with the OnePlus TV and this is the very first unveiling of the devices anywhere in the world, showing OnePlus' commitment towards the Indian market. Apart from that OnePlus has trickled down a lot of information about its new products via its social media handles so much so that the only thing that we don't know is the exact price of the devices. Here's all we know about the devices.

OnePlus TV

OnePlus India first confirmed that the OnePlus TV will come in a 55-inch form factor with a QLED panel. This will most likely be one among the range of TVs OnePlus is planning to launch. OnePlus TV is supposed to come in form factors going from 43-inch to 75-inch in size.

OnePlus stated that while OnePlus TV will run on the Android TV platform, there will be some differences to the overall UI. He said that OnePlus will look to make the experience 'fast and smooth' and will add additional features to the TV. OnePlus TV's Amazon page confirmed that the device will pack eight speakers that produce a combined output of 50 W. The TV will also support Dolby Atmos to provide an immersive surround sound experience.

The OnePlus TV will be coming with a Gamma Color Magic processor which the company says will bring "best-in-class image quality on our customised QLED TV panel with widest colour gamut".

OnePlus 7T specs

According to a recent report by Compareraja, the OnePlus 7T will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and will offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.