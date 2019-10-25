Friday, October 25, 2019Back to
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition to go on sale today at 12.00 pm on Amazon for Rs 59,000

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition has almost all the specifications of the OnePlus 7T Pro except 12 GB of RAM.


tech2 News StaffOct 25, 2019 08:29:43 IST

OnePlus had announced the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition at its launch event in London on 10 October. Now the device is about to make its way to the Indian markets and it will go on sale on Amazon for Rs 59,000. The sale for the phone is going to start on 25 October ie today and it is a  '7T minute' sale which is quite likely a pun for a 70-minute sale.

OnePlus 7T McLaren.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications

The 7T Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ that’s also present on the OnePlus 7T. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. The 6.67 inch AMOLED display has a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and the same 90 Hz refresh rate that was present on its predecessor.

In the camera department, it sports the same triple-rear camera system that houses a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary lens with OIS and EIS. The secondary lenses include a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a field of view of 117 degrees and an 8 MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom. On the front, there’s a 16 MP Sony IMX471 pop-up lens for selfies with EIS support.

The non-removable battery has a capacity of 4,085 mAh and it supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging with the included power brick. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+ support.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition specifications

Almost all the specifications are the same on the McLaren Edition except 12 GB of RAM. In terms of design, it is quite unique with a papaya orange finish and some software theming to reflect the McLaren design. There’s also a special case made of a material called Alcantara that McLaren uses on its dashboard.

