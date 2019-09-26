OnePlus is about to unleash the OnePlus 7T smartphone on us along with the new OnePlus TV. There has been a lot of information already available surrounding both the devices, most of which has been revealed by the company itself. Today's event could be considered more of formality as OnePlus has all but revealed everything except the price of the devices beforehand.
The launch event will begin at 7.00 pm in Delhi today. You can watch the event live on the company's YouTube page and also on Amazon's official OnePlus 7T page.
On the camera front, the smartphone is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that will reportedly have a 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12 MP telephoto sensor. On the front, there could be a 16 MP camera for selfies.
The smartphone is expected to feature a 3,800 mAh battery.
OnePlus stated that while OnePlus TV will run on the Android TV platform, there will be some differences to the overall UI. He said that OnePlus will look to make the experience 'fast and smooth' and will add additional features to the TV. OnePlus TV's Amazon page confirmed that the device will pack eight speakers that produce a combined output of 50 W. The TV will also support Dolby Atmos to provide an immersive surround sound experience.
The OnePlus TV will be coming with a Gamma Color Magic processor which the company says will bring "best-in-class image quality on our customised QLED TV panel with widest colour gamut".
