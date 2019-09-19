tech2 News Staff

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro along with the OnePlus TV. Ahead of the official launch on 26 September, the upcoming products have now been listed on Amazon India giving a glimpse at the devices.

The company CEO Pete Lau had also teased the OnePlus 7T recently by sharing images of the device. The shared images confirmed that the smartphone will come in a Mirror Blue variant and will feature a triple rear camera setup in a circular module.

The smartphone image teased on the Amazon website is the same as the company CEO teased earlier. It also shows the same triple rear camera setup in the circular module. Apart from the cameras, this module also includes an LED flash. An image of the OnePlus TV is also teased on this website which is also the same as the one tweeted by the company a few days back. It reveals the back panel of the TV with a black finish.

There is a fun quiz on the website where the viewers can guess the specs of the upcoming smartphones.





OnePlus 7T specs

According to a recent report by Compareraja, the OnePlus 7T will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and will offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.



In the camera department, the smartphone is now confirmed to feature a triple rear camera setup that will reportedly have a 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12 MP telephoto sensor. On the front, there could be a 16 MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 3,800 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T. It is likely to run on Android 10-based OxygenOS.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications

Further, the report also suggests that the OnePlus 7T Pro may feature a 6.65-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor. This smartphone is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and run on OxygenOS based on Android 10.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. In terms of camera, the handset might sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto with 3x zoom and a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone might feature a 16 MP camera for selfies. It could be fuelled by a 4,085 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T charging support.

In a separate leak, we also learned that the OnePlus 7T will come with a circular camera module on the back and the OnePlus 7T Pro might get an additional Time-of-Flight sensor.