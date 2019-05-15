Thursday, May 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 7 was put through a tough durability test — passed with flying colours

OnePlus 7's AMOLED display walks out unaffected even after 50 seconds of direct lighter fire.

tech2 News StaffMay 15, 2019 10:27:28 IST

At a launch event on 14 May, OnePlus unveiled its latest flagship duo — the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. While the internet is already flooding with early reviews of the phone (here's what we made of the OnePlus 7 Pro), we now also have a very early durability test on the OnePlus 7.

OnePlus has been touting the phone as its best — and we agree. But there have been apprehensions about the durability of some features of the phone, particularly the pop-up camera. This durability test from JerryRigEverything may go a long way in easing some of those worries.

OnePlus 7 was put through a tough durability test — passed with flying colours

OnePlus 7 goes through a rigid durability test.

The video opens with Jerry subjecting the phone to a scratch and bend test. We see the OnePlus 7 endure scratches all the up till level 6, after which it starts to show scratched. The phone's pop-up camera is protected by the same glass too, so you don't have to worry about your camera lens getting scratched easily. As Jerry puts it: you are not going to ding the camera even if you manage to elevate and retract it 300,000 times. For that matter, OnePlus says that it popped up and down the OnePlus 7 Pro's camera for a full day without causing any damage too.

During the bend test, the OnePlus 7 does show a bit of flex in Jerry's video, but it quickly returns to normal when released.

What's very impressive in this video, though, is the burn test. The OnePlus 7 did not show any burn marks even after being exposed to direct lighter fire for almost a minute. This is very unusual for an AMOLED screen, particularly one with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro price and availability

The OnePlus 7 comes in two variants. The 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage variant of the OnePlus 7 has been priced at Rs 32,999, while the top-end 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB version is priced at Rs 37,999.

As far as colours go, the OnePlus 7 will be available in Mirror Grey and Red variants.

As for the OnePlus 7 Pro, the entry-level variant packs 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage and is priced at Rs 48,999. The middle variant, which offers 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will cost you Rs 52,999, while the top-of-the-line (we call it overkill) variant offers a whopping 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, setting you back by Rs 57,999.

The OnePlus 7 Pro comes in three exciting colours — Nebula Blue, Almond and Mirror Grey. But here's where it gets tricky. The entry-level variant will only be available in Mirror Grey, the mid-tier variant in all the three colours, while the top-end version can only be had in Nebula Blue.

In India, Amazon has always been an exclusive partner of OnePlus for selling its devices and that isn't changing anytime soon.

The Mirror Grey variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available from 17 May whereas the Nebula Blue variant will be available from 28 May on Amazon India, OnePlus' website and offline stores. Hardcore OnePlus fans can get a chance to buy the device quicker by attending pop-up events on 15 May.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video


also see

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro to launch at 8.30 pm IST today: How to watch it live

May 14, 2019
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro to launch at 8.30 pm IST today: How to watch it live
OnePlus 7 Pro reportedly leaks in 'Almond' colour variant in all its glory

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro reportedly leaks in 'Almond' colour variant in all its glory

May 06, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro: All we know about the upcoming flagship smartphone from OnePlus

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro: All we know about the upcoming flagship smartphone from OnePlus

May 13, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 launched starting at Rs 48,999 and Rs 32,999 respectively

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 launched starting at Rs 48,999 and Rs 32,999 respectively

May 14, 2019
To have and to hold: Now check out the new OnePlus 7 Pro at an exclusive experience pop-up store In Delhi

To have and to hold: Now check out the new OnePlus 7 Pro at an exclusive experience pop-up store In Delhi

May 13, 2019
Detailed specifications reveal OnePlus 7 to feature a bigger battery than the 7 Pro

OnePlus 7

Detailed specifications reveal OnePlus 7 to feature a bigger battery than the 7 Pro

May 02, 2019

science

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

Cancer

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

May 16, 2019
Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

Moon Mission

Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

May 16, 2019
SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

Satellite Launch

SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

May 16, 2019
Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

May 15, 2019