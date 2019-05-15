tech2 News Staff

At a launch event on 14 May, OnePlus unveiled its latest flagship duo — the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. While the internet is already flooding with early reviews of the phone (here's what we made of the OnePlus 7 Pro), we now also have a very early durability test on the OnePlus 7.

OnePlus has been touting the phone as its best — and we agree. But there have been apprehensions about the durability of some features of the phone, particularly the pop-up camera. This durability test from JerryRigEverything may go a long way in easing some of those worries.

The video opens with Jerry subjecting the phone to a scratch and bend test. We see the OnePlus 7 endure scratches all the up till level 6, after which it starts to show scratched. The phone's pop-up camera is protected by the same glass too, so you don't have to worry about your camera lens getting scratched easily. As Jerry puts it: you are not going to ding the camera even if you manage to elevate and retract it 300,000 times. For that matter, OnePlus says that it popped up and down the OnePlus 7 Pro's camera for a full day without causing any damage too.

During the bend test, the OnePlus 7 does show a bit of flex in Jerry's video, but it quickly returns to normal when released.

What's very impressive in this video, though, is the burn test. The OnePlus 7 did not show any burn marks even after being exposed to direct lighter fire for almost a minute. This is very unusual for an AMOLED screen, particularly one with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro price and availability

The OnePlus 7 comes in two variants. The 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage variant of the OnePlus 7 has been priced at Rs 32,999, while the top-end 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB version is priced at Rs 37,999.

As far as colours go, the OnePlus 7 will be available in Mirror Grey and Red variants.

As for the OnePlus 7 Pro, the entry-level variant packs 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage and is priced at Rs 48,999. The middle variant, which offers 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will cost you Rs 52,999, while the top-of-the-line (we call it overkill) variant offers a whopping 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, setting you back by Rs 57,999.

The OnePlus 7 Pro comes in three exciting colours — Nebula Blue, Almond and Mirror Grey. But here's where it gets tricky. The entry-level variant will only be available in Mirror Grey, the mid-tier variant in all the three colours, while the top-end version can only be had in Nebula Blue.

In India, Amazon has always been an exclusive partner of OnePlus for selling its devices and that isn't changing anytime soon.

The Mirror Grey variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available from 17 May whereas the Nebula Blue variant will be available from 28 May on Amazon India, OnePlus' website and offline stores. Hardcore OnePlus fans can get a chance to buy the device quicker by attending pop-up events on 15 May.

