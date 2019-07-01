tech2 News Staff

A couple of hours back users of OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) phones worldwide were left confused after what appeared to be two garbled messages popped on to the notification screen. While everyone was starting to wonder if the company had inadvertently been hacked, OnePlus cleared the air by admitting that both the messages were part of an internal test that had gone wrong.

In a statement OnePlus issued on its official Twitter handle, the company said "During an internal test, our OxygenOS team accidentally sent out a global push notification to some OnePlus 7 Pro owners. We would like to apologize for any difficulties and assure you that our team is currently investigating the error. We’ll share more information soon."

The affected users were only those who were using the OnePlus 7 Pro and not those who are using other OnePlus devices.

OnePlus has not confirmed how many devices received this push but it would appear from the reaction on Twitter that it was on a very large scale. In any case, there is no reason to be alarmed as it does not appear that these messages were any threat to devices. The tech2 team also received these two messages and upon clicking them nothing happened.

OnePlus India gave a separate statement to tech2 which said that the push came as a result of the test being conducted for the upcoming Android Q update. OnePlus has also assured that there is no risk to personal data due to the push. The full statement can be read below.

"We sincerely apologize for the two accidental notification push messages that some OnePlus 7 Pro users received 2 hours ago.

As soon as we noticed the mistake, we performed a round of in-depth investigations with the related teams to identify the cause. The push messages occurred while the OxygenOS team was conducting a software test for the upcoming Android Q system update. Due to an error during the testing process, we accidentally pushed a routine test message to some of our OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS users.

The notification push function is designed mainly as a survey tool to help us better understand our users’ feedback and to further improve the user experience, and is based on the Google FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) Protocol. Therefore, we want to reassure that this incident does not indicate any risks for your personal data.

We are immediately implementing new processes to ensure this cannot happen again."