Monday, July 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 7 Pro users get two garbled notification pushes, company says it's a testing error

Affected users were only those who were using the OnePlus 7 Pro and not other OnePlus devices.

tech2 News StaffJul 01, 2019 18:38:19 IST

A couple of hours back users of OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) phones worldwide were left confused after what appeared to be two garbled messages popped on to the notification screen. While everyone was starting to wonder if the company had inadvertently been hacked, OnePlus cleared the air by admitting that both the messages were part of an internal test that had gone wrong.

OnePlus 7 Pro users get two garbled notification pushes, company says its a testing error

OnePlus 7 Pro.

In a statement OnePlus issued on its official Twitter handle, the company said "During an internal test, our OxygenOS team accidentally sent out a global push notification to some OnePlus 7 Pro owners. We would like to apologize for any difficulties and assure you that our team is currently investigating the error. We’ll share more information soon."

The affected users were only those who were using the OnePlus 7 Pro and not those who are using other OnePlus devices.

OnePlus has not confirmed how many devices received this push but it would appear from the reaction on Twitter that it was on a very large scale. In any case, there is no reason to be alarmed as it does not appear that these messages were any threat to devices. The tech2 team also received these two messages and upon clicking them nothing happened.

OnePlus 7 Pro screenshot

OnePlus 7 Pro screenshot

OnePlus India gave a separate statement to tech2 which said that the push came as a result of the test being conducted for the upcoming Android Q update. OnePlus has also assured that there is no risk to personal data due to the push. The full statement can be read below.

"We sincerely apologize for the two accidental notification push messages that some OnePlus 7 Pro users received 2 hours ago.

As soon as we noticed the mistake, we performed a round of in-depth investigations with the related teams to identify the cause. The push messages occurred while the OxygenOS team was conducting a software test for the upcoming Android Q system update. Due to an error during the testing process, we accidentally pushed a routine test message to some of our OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS users.

The notification push function is designed mainly as a survey tool to help us better understand our users’ feedback and to further improve the user experience, and is based on the Google FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) Protocol. Therefore, we want to reassure that this incident does not indicate any risks for your personal data.

We are immediately implementing new processes to ensure this cannot happen again."

tags
Loading...


Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro gets OxygenOS 9.5.8 update with May security patch and more

Jun 23, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro gets OxygenOS 9.5.8 update with May security patch and more
OnePlus reveals list of features it’s considering for future OxygenOS releases

OnePlus

OnePlus reveals list of features it’s considering for future OxygenOS releases

Jun 19, 2019
OnePlus working to fix ‘Shot on OnePlus’ wallpaper app that leaked user data

OnePlus

OnePlus working to fix ‘Shot on OnePlus’ wallpaper app that leaked user data

Jun 17, 2019
How to download OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Android Q Developer Preview 2

OnePlus

How to download OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Android Q Developer Preview 2

Jun 21, 2019
Xiaomi India teases the Redmi K20 Pro as the 'fastest phone in the world'

Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi India teases the Redmi K20 Pro as the 'fastest phone in the world'

Jun 17, 2019
Xiaomi's recent post suggests that Redmi K20 will have a Snapdragon 730 SoC

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's recent post suggests that Redmi K20 will have a Snapdragon 730 SoC

Jun 28, 2019

science

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Jul 01, 2019
First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

solar eclipse

First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

Jul 01, 2019
NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019