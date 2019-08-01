Thursday, August 01, 2019Back to
OnePlus 7 Pro gets the August security patch before Google's Pixel devices

OnePlus 7 Pro has already received the update in the form of OxygenOS 9.5.11 with the August security patch.


tech2 News StaffAug 01, 2019 09:01:44 IST

OnePlus has been a smartphone maker that has been the most consistent with its software upgrades and it is one of the main reasons why people prefer buying its devices. However its Google's own Pixel lineup of devices which get the latest Android updates first for obvious reasons.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely the best phone OnePlus has made till date, but the competition is still ahead. Image: tech2/ Prannoy Palav

Now in a turn of events, it appears that OnePlus has provided the August security patch for its OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) before Google's Pixel 3 lineup. As of right now, the Mountain View-based tech giant is yet to roll-out its update while OnePlus 7 Pro, including the one we have at tech2, has already received the update in the form of OxygenOS 9.5.11.

Apart from the security patch, the company has also provided several other updates such as optimisation to the Adaptive Brightness, optimisation of the sensitiveness of the screen touch while gaming. The full changelog is here.

  • Optimized Adaptive Brightness
  • Optimized the sensitiveness of the screen touch while gaming
  • Optimized the accidental touches with notification bar in calling
  • Updated GMS to 2019.06
  • Updated Android security patch to 2019.08
  • General bug fixes and improvements

It is good to see that the OnePlus is keeping up its trend of providing swift software upgrades and also its continuous support for devices that it had announced 2-3 years back. As with all OxygenOS updates, this is a staged rollout. This means that only a couple of users will get the update first and later on a wider roll-out will take place.

