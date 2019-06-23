tech2 News Staff

OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) has been getting frequent software updates since it was launched and they were mostly for improving and fixing some of the camera problems that were initially discovered on the phone. Now we have yet another update for the device which has a few camera tweaks and UI optimisations.

The OxygenOS 9.5.8 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro is a 114 MB file which is currently rolling out incrementally to all users. Here is the complete changelog of the update.

System Optimized touch sensitivity for the screen Optimized compatibility for third-party Type-C headphones Updated Android security patch to 2019.05 General bug fixes and improvements

Phone Improved audio quality

Camera Fixed issue with the pop-up camera opening for an incoming video call while the screen is off or locked



As usual, these updates will be available to different regions at different times. Amongst the major things in the update, the compatibility with third-party type-C earphones is certainly a major one. Apart from that the system also gets the Android security patch for May.