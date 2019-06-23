Sunday, June 23, 2019Back to
OnePlus 7 Pro gets OxygenOS 9.5.8 update with May security patch and more

OxygenOS 9.5.8 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro is currently rolling out incrementally to all users.

tech2 News StaffJun 23, 2019 12:59:46 IST

OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) has been getting frequent software updates since it was launched and they were mostly for improving and fixing some of the camera problems that were initially discovered on the phone. Now we have yet another update for the device which has a few camera tweaks and UI optimisations.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely the best phone OnePlus has made till date, but the competition is still ahead. Image: tech2/ Prannoy Palav

The OxygenOS 9.5.8 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro is a 114 MB file which is currently rolling out incrementally to all users. Here is the complete changelog of the update.

  • System
    • Optimized touch sensitivity for the screen
    • Optimized compatibility for third-party Type-C headphones
    • Updated Android security patch to 2019.05
    • General bug fixes and improvements
  • Phone
    • Improved audio quality
  • Camera
    • Fixed issue with the pop-up camera opening for an incoming video call while the screen is off or locked

As usual, these updates will be available to different regions at different times. Amongst the major things in the update, the compatibility with third-party type-C earphones is certainly a major one. Apart from that the system also gets the Android security patch for May.

