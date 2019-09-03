Tuesday, September 03, 2019Back to
OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 will receive Android Q Developer Preview 5 update

The update coming to the OnePlus 7 series is based on Google’s Android 10 Beta 6


tech2 News StaffSep 03, 2019 08:42:20 IST

OnePlus will start pushing out its latest Developer Preview 5 update to the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7. This developer preview is based on the Android 10 Beta 6 release and this could be the final rollout before Android 10’s official and stable release on supported OnePlus devices.

OnePlus announced the rollout of the latest beta update on its forums. The company recommends only developers and early adopters to update their devices with this update. Users will little or no knowledge of flashing custom ROMs should steer clear from this update and wait until the company releases the official and stable update. Since this release is unstable, it isn’t recommended to be used as a daily driver.

Here’s the full changelog of the update:

New Changes:

  • System functions improvement
  • System stability improvement
  • Added the OnePlus full-screen gestures
  • Based on Google Android 10 Beta6
  • For DP4 users, you can upgrade via online OTA
  • From DP5, you can upgrade system via OTA to Open Beta

Known Issues:

  • Application compatibility problems
  • Compatibility issues with Google Pay
  • Low probability of system lag and stability issues

OnePlus has listed down all the required steps to follow in order to install the update. The instructions to downgrade to the stock version are also available on the forum.

