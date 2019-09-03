tech2 News Staff

OnePlus will start pushing out its latest Developer Preview 5 update to the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7. This developer preview is based on the Android 10 Beta 6 release and this could be the final rollout before Android 10’s official and stable release on supported OnePlus devices.

OnePlus announced the rollout of the latest beta update on its forums. The company recommends only developers and early adopters to update their devices with this update. Users will little or no knowledge of flashing custom ROMs should steer clear from this update and wait until the company releases the official and stable update. Since this release is unstable, it isn’t recommended to be used as a daily driver.

Here’s the full changelog of the update:

New Changes:

System functions improvement

System stability improvement

Added the OnePlus full-screen gestures

Based on Google Android 10 Beta6

For DP4 users, you can upgrade via online OTA

From DP5, you can upgrade system via OTA to Open Beta

Known Issues:

Application compatibility problems

Compatibility issues with Google Pay

Low probability of system lag and stability issues

OnePlus has listed down all the required steps to follow in order to install the update. The instructions to downgrade to the stock version are also available on the forum.

