OnePlus 7, 7T series get OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 upgrade with Android Security patch, reduced power consumption and more

Several bugs like crashing of the File Manager app, blurry camera issue when shooting on full screens, Dialer UI display effect have been fixed too.


FP TrendingJul 29, 2021 08:47:56 IST

OnePlus has brought OxygenOS 11 update to its One Plus 7 and One Plus 7T series. Both these lineups were updated to Android 11 in March, however, a few bugs still existed in the update. The company then dispatched a hotfix build in April to resolve the bugs. Now, the latest update brings several system improvements and other optimisations to smartphones. The version of the new update is OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 and it also brings the Android security patch up to June 2021.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

According to the changelog shared on the OnePlus official forum, the new OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 update has been rolled out for North American, Indian, and European regions. Some of the improvements of the new update include reduced power consumption, better overheating control management, smooth playing of high-definition videos, and more. Several bugs like crashing of the File Manager app, blurry camera issue when shooting on full screens, the overall stability of the camera, and Dialer UI display effect have been fixed too.

The OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 is a staged rollout, meaning that it will be accessed by a select number of users to check its stability. Once they assure of no critical bugs, it will be extended to a larger group of users, accordingly.

Users can check if they have received the update, by heading to the Settings app and clicking on 'System Updates' under the 'System' menu. In case they've not received the update yet, they must wait for a few days and it should pop up.

A key fact to consider is using a VPN to download the update may not work as the rollout is not location-based, says OnePlus.

The last update from OnePlus included Oxygen OS 11.0.1.1, which fixed Google Fi SIM issues, improved the performance and optimisation of Shelf and Gallery apps, fixed bugs related to Phone and Camera, and included the May 2021 Android security patch.

