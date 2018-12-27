tech2 News Staff

OnePlus has announced its exclusive New Year offers for OnePlus 6T buyers starting 29 December 2018.

This is a limited period offer for OnePlus 6T buyers on Amazon.

The year-end offers will begin on 29 December 2018 to 6 January 2019. The offers include a Rs 1,500 instant discount on all EMI transactions using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards on the purchase of the OnePlus 6T.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus 6T on Amazon, OnePlus India site, Croma outlets and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores will be able to avail 6 months of No-cost EMI.

Additionally, on Amazon, OnePlus and on all OnePlus exclusive offline stores, existing OnePlus users will be eligible for an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange of their old OnePlus device for the OnePlus 6T.

Non-OnePlus users will receive an additional Rs 1,500 off on exchange of their old device.

To recall, the OnePlus 6T sported a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 screen.

The OnePlus 6T sports an in-display fingerprint scanner unlike the OnePlus 6 which only had a physical fingerprint scanner.

The phone also comes packed with a 3,700 mAh which is 400 mAh bigger than OnePlus 6.

Under the hood, the 6T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU.

The phone is available in three storage variants which are 6 GB RAM version with 128 GB storage for Rs 37,999 an 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage which is priced at Rs 41,999 and an 8 GB RAM version with 256 GB storage priced at Rs 45,999.

For the final bit, that may break a lot of hearts: OnePlus 6T does not have a 3.5 mm headphone jack.