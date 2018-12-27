Thursday, December 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 6T year-end offers on Amazon to begin on 29 December till 6 January

The offers include a Rs 1,500 instant discount on all EMI transactions using HDFC Bank credit, debit cards

tech2 News Staff Dec 27, 2018 16:59 PM IST

OnePlus has announced its exclusive New Year offers for OnePlus 6T buyers starting 29 December 2018.

This is a limited period offer for OnePlus 6T buyers on Amazon.

The year-end offers will begin on 29 December 2018 to 6 January 2019. The offers include a Rs 1,500 instant discount on all EMI transactions using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards on the purchase of the OnePlus 6T.

The OnePlus 6T starts at a price of Rs 37,990. Image: tech2/ Anirudh Regidi

The OnePlus 6T starts at a price of Rs 37,990. Image: tech2/ Anirudh Regidi

Customers purchasing the OnePlus 6T on Amazon, OnePlus India site, Croma outlets and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores will be able to avail 6 months of No-cost EMI.

Additionally, on Amazon, OnePlus and on all OnePlus exclusive offline stores, existing OnePlus users will be eligible for an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange of their old OnePlus device for the OnePlus 6T.

Non-OnePlus users will receive an additional Rs 1,500 off on exchange of their old device.

To recall, the OnePlus 6T sported a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 screen.

The OnePlus 6T sports an in-display fingerprint scanner unlike the OnePlus 6 which only had a physical fingerprint scanner.

The phone also comes packed with a 3,700 mAh which is 400 mAh bigger than OnePlus 6.

Under the hood, the 6T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU.

The phone is available in three storage variants which are 6 GB RAM version with 128 GB storage for Rs 37,999 an 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage which is priced at Rs 41,999 and an 8 GB RAM version with 256 GB storage priced at Rs 45,999.

For the final bit, that may break a lot of hearts: OnePlus 6T does not have a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

also see

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition goes on sale on Amazon India: All you need to know

Dec 15, 2018

OnePlus

OnePlus shows an ad on Instagram with unusually thin bezels of the OnePlus 6T

Dec 23, 2018

OnePlus

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition supports Warp 30 charging using any OnePlus cable

Dec 16, 2018

Honor

Honor View 20 reportedly spotted on AnTuTu with a score of 291,244

Dec 13, 2018

Lenovo

Lenovo Z5S Ferrari SuperFast edition leaked with 12 GB RAM, Snapdragon 845

Dec 17, 2018

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: Suspense on Chhattisgarh CM continues, Indian man's jail term in Pakistan ends, OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition goes on sale; day's top stories

Dec 15, 2018

science

2018 in Palaeontology

Five reasons why 2018 was a big, big year for fossils, evolution and palaeontology

Dec 27, 2018

Super Blood Wolf Moon on 20-21 Jan to be only total lunar eclipse till 2021

Dec 27, 2018

Environment

Recycling all the world's plastic could buy you Apple, Microsoft and the NFL

Dec 27, 2018

Anak Krakatua

Indonesia's Krakatua volcano captured in satellite images shows collapse before tsunami

Dec 27, 2018