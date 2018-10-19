It would seem that the upcoming smartphone from Chinese manufacturer OnePlus called the OnePlus 6T will not be available to a few Verizon users in the US.

It is common knowledge that smartphone OEMs have to work with mobile carriers in the US to sell smartphones in the country. OnePlus will be working closely with T-Mobile and also with AT&T for the sales of the OnePlus 6T. However, the news isn't so rosy for Verizon users.

While OnePlus 6T will be compatible with Verizon's network, it will only support LTE. The device will also not be sold in any of the Verizon online stores.

While on paper Verizon has claimed that LTE will be supported for OnePlus 6T, only real life tests will be able to confirm this fact. As per an XDA-Developer report, ZTE Axon 7 was also said to be compatible with Verizon LTE on paper, but the software on the device made it difficult for anyone who tried it.

The device has been more or less revealed in its entirety over the past month via leaks, renders and at times by OnePlus itself. We, however, did not have any clear idea as to what the pricing of the device was going to be.

Twitter user Ishan Agarwal who has been quite reliable with his leaks on Xiaomi, Apple and Samsung devices, has revealed what the OnePlus 6T could be priced at. As per his tweet the starting variant of the OnePlus 6T, which is the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, is said to be priced for Rs 37,999.