Thursday, November 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 01 November, 2018 11:28 IST

OnePlus 6T to start selling in India from today: Here are all the launch offers

OnePlus 6T sports an in-display fingerprint scanner unlike the OnePlus 6 which has a physical scanner.

The much-hyped OnePlus 6T smartphone is going on sale in India today exclusively on Amazon's India store along with OnePlus' official offline stores. The device will be sold starting at Rs 37,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage options with the price going all the way to Rs 45,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage option. There is also an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model selling for Rs 41,999. You can read our review of the OnePlus 6T here.

OnePlus 6T. Image: OnePlus USA

OnePlus 6T. Image: OnePlus USA

While purchasing the device on Amazon India, you can avail up to Rs 16,000 off by exchanging your older device. For those with butterfingers, Amazon has also included Acko 1-year Total Damage Protection Plan for Rs 1,999.

Reliance Jio is also offering an instant cash back worth Rs 5,400, and up to 3 TB of 4G data, on a purchase of the OnePlus 6T.

Further, OnePlus 6T buyers will only have to pay 6 percent for any Kindle eBook and get a discount up to Rs 500.

(Also Read: You could buy two Poco F1 phones for the price of a OnePlus 6T, should you?)

OnePlus 6T specifications and features

To recall, the OnePlus 6T sports an in-display fingerprint scanner unlike the OnePlus 6 which only had a physical fingerprint scanner. The OnePlus 6T also comes with a redesigned notch which somewhat looks like a teardrop. As the notch is smaller it gives a little more room to the display which comes up to 6.4-inches instead of the 6.28-inch seen on the OnePlus 6.

The phone also comes packed with a 3,700 mAh which is 400 mAh more than OnePlus 6.

There are some similarities as well as the 6T feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, similar to OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 6T also sports a rear camera setup identical to that of its predecessor. This means, a 16 MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS and a secondary rear camera which is a 20 MP f/1.7 unit that uses pixel-binning technology to improve the quality of low-light images.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

also see

OnePlus 6T

Reliance Jio to offer instant cashback worth Rs 5,400 on the OnePlus 6T

Oct 30, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T launched with in-display fingerprint sensor, smaller notch priced at $549

Oct 29, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T review: A notch above the competition, or is it?

Oct 30, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T could be priced at €569 as per product page leak on German website

Oct 24, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T launch today: Here’s all we know about the smartphone so far

Oct 29, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T to be unveiled in India today at New Delhi: When and where to watch

Oct 30, 2018

science

SpaceX shakeup

Musk shakes up SpaceX in race to make satellite launch window: Sources

Nov 01, 2018

Pre-birth Surgery

Babies' spines corrected while still in the womb in rare and promising surgery

Oct 31, 2018

Manned Space mission

Russia plans its first manned mission to ISS for 3 Dec after rocket launch mishap

Oct 31, 2018

Energy efficient Lights

India could save nearly 50 percent of its electricity using LEDs and smart lighting

Oct 31, 2018