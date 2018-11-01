The much-hyped OnePlus 6T smartphone is going on sale in India today exclusively on Amazon's India store along with OnePlus' official offline stores. The device will be sold starting at Rs 37,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage options with the price going all the way to Rs 45,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage option. There is also an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model selling for Rs 41,999. You can read our review of the OnePlus 6T here.

While purchasing the device on Amazon India, you can avail up to Rs 16,000 off by exchanging your older device. For those with butterfingers, Amazon has also included Acko 1-year Total Damage Protection Plan for Rs 1,999.

Reliance Jio is also offering an instant cash back worth Rs 5,400, and up to 3 TB of 4G data, on a purchase of the OnePlus 6T.

Further, OnePlus 6T buyers will only have to pay 6 percent for any Kindle eBook and get a discount up to Rs 500.

OnePlus 6T specifications and features

To recall, the OnePlus 6T sports an in-display fingerprint scanner unlike the OnePlus 6 which only had a physical fingerprint scanner. The OnePlus 6T also comes with a redesigned notch which somewhat looks like a teardrop. As the notch is smaller it gives a little more room to the display which comes up to 6.4-inches instead of the 6.28-inch seen on the OnePlus 6.

The phone also comes packed with a 3,700 mAh which is 400 mAh more than OnePlus 6.

There are some similarities as well as the 6T feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, similar to OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 6T also sports a rear camera setup identical to that of its predecessor. This means, a 16 MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS and a secondary rear camera which is a 20 MP f/1.7 unit that uses pixel-binning technology to improve the quality of low-light images.