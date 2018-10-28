The much-awaited OnePlus 6T is finally being unveiled tomorrow after the Chinese company was forced to prepone their event after Apple decided to host an event at the same time on the very same day.

Succumbing to Apple's decision, OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 6T at Pier 36 in New York. The event is expected to begin at 11 am EDT which translates to 8:30 pm IST.

The entire event will be broadcast live on YouTube, which you can watch here or in window below.

If you don't want to painstakingly wait and watch the entire event, be sure to login to our website where we will run a live-blog of our own, bringing you minute-by-minute updates and exciting trivia from the event.

OnePlus 6T expected specifications

The single biggest addition to the OnePlus 6T is said to be the inclusion of an in-display fingerprint scanner instead of a physical fingerprint scanner on the back.

The OnePlus 6T is expected to sport a redesigned display with a smaller notch. This will result in a marginally larger 6.4-inch display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels instead of the OnePlus 6's 6.28-inch display with 2,280 x 1,080-pixel display.

As far as internals and the cameras go, not a lot is expected to change. The 6T will very likely feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, similar to One Plus 6.

The RAM and storage department is also expected to be left unchanged with three regular versions of the phone being offered — a 6 GB RAM version with 128 GB storage, an 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage and an 8 GB RAM version with 256 GB storage.

The OnePlus 6T is also said to sport a 20 MP front-facing camera with a f/1.7 aperture instead of the 16 MP sensor in OnePlus 6 with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera seems to be hidden under the notch.

The battery is also expected to be a marginally larger 3,700 mAh battery as compared to the 3,430 mAh unit on the OnePlus 6. OnePlus will also remove the 3.5 mm headphone jack to improve the water-resistance of the phone.