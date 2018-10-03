Wednesday, October 03, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 03 October, 2018 14:41 IST

OnePlus 6T to have better water resistance, no wireless charging: CEO Pete Lau

The OnePlus 6T is also going to have a higher water resistance than the OnePlus 6.

Quite a few leaks about the upcoming OnePlus 6T have been making their way out of the rumour mill and we are only going to get confirmation about them at the launch on 17 October.

Some of the leaks show that the device will be coming with a waterdrop notch and in-display fingerprint sensor. Now CEO Pete Lau has dropped some more bombshells about the device.

OnePlus 6 Image: tech2/ Nimish Sawant

In an exclusive interview with CNET, Pete Lau has said the phone won’t have wireless charging, even though the phone will have a glass back. He has also confirmed the fact that the OnePlus 6T will not have a headphone jack, something which we had been dreading for some time.

He explained that the company's decision to remove the headphone jack is “to make room” for the in-display fingerprint sensor. He also states that in a survey conducted by OnePlus, 56 percent of its respondents have already switched to wireless headphones.

The in-display fingerprint sensor is going to be called as Screen Unlock by OnePlus and this technology will be a bit expensive. The OnePlus 6T is likely going to cost $550 in the US, according to speculations. It is also expected to have a higher water resistance than the OnePlus 6, but it would seem that OnePlus still not be giving the 6T any kind of IP certification.

If you wish to know all the leaks, rumours and teasers concerning the OnePlus  6T, you can head over here.

