OnePlus 6T is on its way to New Delhi and New York and will be unveiled on the 30 October. The company has been releasing a number of teasers, but it's all about the phone's optical in-display fingerprint scanner.

Today, the company has revealed new information about the phone and to our surprise, it isn't about the in-display fingerprint scanner!

In OnePlus forums an interview of OnePlus's resident software expert, Szymon K has been put up who gives out a couple of new tidbits.

The phone is said to come up with a "whole new UI" experience which is said to make this version of OxygenOS "most distinctive and intuitive". These are extremely vague to understand. Also, he says that there is an improved version of camera behind the scenes.

One can expect to see the most important improvement in the space of user experience which the company says to have tried to make it "smoother". They have brought advancements to features like Do Not Disturb.

They also talk about the navigation gesture to have improved as a new gesture is said to have been added which, if the user swipes from the bottom of the screen towards the right, will help to change between the two recently used apps.

The application window is said to follow the user's finger, whenever they swipe up in an app.

"As there's no navigation bar when using gestures, users weren’t able to double-tap the "recents" button to quickly switch between apps. This new gesture provides a quick and easy substitute."

There was also an issue that was majorly faced by the users in previous phones which is that they couldn't access Google Assistant quickly with Gestures in version 1.

"That's why we've added a new action: just hold the power button for 0.5s to activate Google Assistant."

Also, the company is said to have implemented the full-screen gesture which might allow the users to navigate the phone even with a single hand.

A lot of time has been said to have spent on tweaking these animations. "Every swipe was tested over 1000 times to ensure the motion felt natural."

The phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and one of the other things that the company is said to be working on is an "AI-based algorithm that will allow the phone to learn when you sleep, so it can minimise background usage and reduce power consumption accordingly."