Now that OnePlus has officially unveiled the OnePlus 6T for the global audience at an event in New York, the time has arrived for it to launch it in the Indian markets as well. Everything about the phone is now officially public knowledge so the only point of the launch is to know the phone's price tag.

As it happens OnePlus we also know that the sale of the phone happens on 1 November exclusively on Amazon. OnePlus 6T will debut in India at an event to be held at KDJW Stadium in New Delhi, that begins from 8.30 pm. The company will be holding a live stream of the launch on its official YouTube channel. We will also be seeing a live stream on OnePlus India's official Facebook page and on OnePlus' official website.

In the way of specs the OnePlus 6T sports a redesigned display with a smaller notch. This results in a marginally larger 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels instead of the OnePlus 6's 6.28-inch display with 2,280 x 1,080-pixel display. The 6Tfeaturese a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, similar to OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6T also sports a rear camera setup identical to that of its predecessor. This means, a 16 MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS and a secondary rear camera which is a 20 MP f/1.7 unit that uses pixel-binning technology to improve the quality of low-light images.