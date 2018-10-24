Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 24 October, 2018 22:03 IST

OnePlus 6T shows up on a listing on Geekbench ahead of 29 October launch

The OnePlus 6T will surely come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a smaller notch.

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 6T on 29 October for sure but that does not stop the phone from already showing up on benchmarking apps.

A day after company CEO Pete Lau shared an image sample from the OnePlus 6T on his Weibo account, the phone has now shown up on a Geekbench listing. Nothing surprising here was revealed through the listing though.

OnePlus 6. Image: Ankit Vengurlekar

The OnePlus 6T which shows up with the model number A6013 with Snapdragon 845 and 8 GB RAM reached scores of 2387 for a single core and 8925 for multiple cores, similar to other Snapdragon 845-powered devices, including the OnePlus 6.

This, however, could be from a pre-production model so actual scores after launch could be marginally different. Given that it is expected to rock the same chipset as the OnePlus 6, performance on the 6T is supposed to be comparable to it.

According to a recent leak, a listing in Sweden by a retailer has revealed that there will be an ‘Ultimate Limited Editon’ of the phone.

Geekbench listing of the OnePlus 6T.

As far as other specifications go, the OnePlus 6T will likely feature a 6.41-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

It is already confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and will come sans the 3.5mm jack.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 6T is expected to launch in the following variants: 6 GB RAM +128 GB is expected to be priced at Rs 37,999; 8 GB RAM +128 GB variant at Rs 40,999 and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB variant at Rs 44,999.

