FP Trending

OnePlus 6 (Review) and OnePlus 6T(Review) smartphones have started receiving a new OxygenOS 10.3.4 update that brings the May 2020 Android security patch.

According to the changelog on OnePlus forum page, the update for both the devices adds improved system stability and general bug fixes. It upgrades the launcher version to 4.1.6 and has also fixed the issue with default country in assisted dialling when the second SIM, or SIM 2, is in roaming state.

The update has something more to offer to the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlue 6T users in India. The devices are getting a new feature 'Work-Life Balance' that will help priortise notifications and allocate time judiciously. Also, for users in India, the update has added Epic Games in Game Space.

OnePlus has said that OxygenOS 10.3.4 is a staged over-the-air (OTA) update and a broader rollout will be made available in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

OnePlus has said that using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.

Limited users have started to receive the OTA update from 27 May onwards. To check for the update, users should go to Settings of their OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones and then go to System. Finally, click on System updates.

According to a report by XDA Developers, OnePlus had last month announced the end of the OxygenOS Open Beta program for its 2018 flagships — the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T — making Open Beta 6 the last beta release for both devices.

The report mentions that the latest update on the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T arrives alongside a similar update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series which also includes the Android security patches for May 2020.