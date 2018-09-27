Thursday, September 27, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 27 September, 2018 19:33 IST

OnePlus 6T may pack 3,700 mAh battery, shows a new leaked image: Report

As per the leaked image, the typical capacity of the battery is 3,700 mAh.

New leaked image shows that OnePlus 6T will have a 3,700 mAh battery unit which is nearly a 10 percent overall increase when compared to the unit on the OnePlus 6.

An unofficial source posted a leaked image of OnePlus 6T’s battery on Weibo and that it cited the typical capacity of the battery to be 3,700 mAh and 3,610 mAh as rated capacity, which is a substantial increase from the OnePlus 6.

It is quite likely that the OnePlus 6T will come with fast charging capabilities, along with a Dash charger.

OnePlus 6. Tech2.

Since the information has come from unofficial sources we must take it with a pinch of salt.

Even though there is no confirmed date for the launch of OnePlus 6T, but leaked images show that the successor to the OnePlus 6 will launch on 17 October and that too in India.

Leaked image of OnePlus 6T battery. Weibo.

Other leaks show that the new offering from the house of OnePlus will ditch the unibrow for a waterdrop-like notch. In the past, the Chinese smartphone-maker has never shied away from opting new trends such as the unibrow from iPhone X or the waterdrop-like notch from Oppo F9 Pro.

Apart from that, it is confirmed that the new offering will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone. It has been dubbed ‘Unlock the Speed’ for the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

