New leaked image shows that OnePlus 6T will have a 3,700 mAh battery unit which is nearly a 10 percent overall increase when compared to the unit on the OnePlus 6.

An unofficial source posted a leaked image of OnePlus 6T’s battery on Weibo and that it cited the typical capacity of the battery to be 3,700 mAh and 3,610 mAh as rated capacity, which is a substantial increase from the OnePlus 6.

It is quite likely that the OnePlus 6T will come with fast charging capabilities, along with a Dash charger.

Since the information has come from unofficial sources we must take it with a pinch of salt.

Even though there is no confirmed date for the launch of OnePlus 6T, but leaked images show that the successor to the OnePlus 6 will launch on 17 October and that too in India.

Other leaks show that the new offering from the house of OnePlus will ditch the unibrow for a waterdrop-like notch. In the past, the Chinese smartphone-maker has never shied away from opting new trends such as the unibrow from iPhone X or the waterdrop-like notch from Oppo F9 Pro.

Apart from that, it is confirmed that the new offering will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone. It has been dubbed ‘Unlock the Speed’ for the in-display fingerprint sensor.