Just a few days before the launch of the OnePlus 6T which will take place on 29 October, a new set of leaks have surfaced on the internet.

The new leaks cover pretty much everything that the phone has to offer. The specs sheet of the phone first showed up on Twitter. It confirms some of the details that were already out and also provides some new information.

The tweet has been posted by tipster Ishan Agarwal. The major differences that we can see between the OnePlus 6 and the 6T are that the 6T comes with a bigger display, bigger battery pack, also there seems to be a significant camera improvement as per the leaked specs.

So here is the Big OnePlus leak excusively by me! Full specs of OnePlus 6T (earlier ones were wrong) and Product images detailing new features!Great, right?!More in this thread itself. Brand new display and 20MP Front Camera! Its one hell of a T upgrade! Your thoughts?#OnePlus6T pic.twitter.com/5YjdLkiKgM — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) October 25, 2018

OnePlus 6T is expected to come with an updated 6.4-inch display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels instead of the OnePlus 6's 6.28-inch display with 2,280 x 1,080-pixel display. The new 6T is said to pack a battery capacity of 3,700 mAh which is 400 mAh more than the OnePlus 6 battery. Also, the teardrop notch seems to have shrunk. The OnePlus 6T is said to sport a 20 MP front-facing camera with a f/1.7 aperture instead of the 16 MP sensor in OnePlus 6 with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera seems to be hidden under the notch. The OnePlus 6T includes Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC and Adreno 630 GPU, similar to One Plus 6.

Other Renders I got which you guys definitely not need because of earlier leaks. But this one has the Screen Unlock and Never Settle Sign lol. Not photoshopped by me! #OnePlus6T#UnlockTheSpeed pic.twitter.com/tk5r5QZxnX — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) October 25, 2018

The leaked specs do not reveal whether there would be variants of the OnePlus 6T on the basis of the storage capacity. As per the leaked specs, the phone will run on 8 GB RAM and 128 GB built-in storage.

The leak also consisted of OnePlus 6T promo images which reveal the phone's updated display, thinner bezels and smaller notch and the in-display fingerprint sensor.