After a half a dozen teasers, a couple of hundred leaks and few other spottings on benchmarking websites, the OnePlus 6T is finally official.

Jumping to what matters the most here — price. The OnePlus 6T starts at a price of $549 for the base variant which is approximately Rs 40,000 in India.

The RAM and storage variants on offer remain unchanged with three regular versions of the phone being offered — a 6 GB RAM version with 128 GB storage, an 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage which is priced at $579 and an 8 GB RAM version with 256 GB storage priced at $629.

The single biggest addition to the OnePlus 6T is said to be the inclusion of an in-display fingerprint scanner instead of a physical fingerprint scanner on the back.

The OnePlus 6T sports a redesigned display with a smaller notch. Talking about the notch, the OnePlus 6T features a notch which looks almost identical to that on the Oppo F9 Pro and the Vivo V11 Pro. Referred to often as "waterdrop notch" or "teardrop drop", the notch here is marginally smaller, giving you a little larger screen real-estate.

This results in a marginally larger 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels instead of the OnePlus 6's 6.28-inch display with 2,280 x 1,080-pixel display. The aspect ratio also slightly changes here with the change in display size.

As far as internals and the cameras go, not a lot has changed here. The 6T feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, similar to OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 6T also sports a rear camera setup identical to that of its predecessor. This means, a 16 MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS and a secondary rear camera which is a 20 MP f/1.7 unit that uses pixel-binning technology to improve the quality of low-light images.

Where things do change is the fact that the OnePlus 6T gets an updated front camera. What we get here is a 20 MP front-facing camera with a f/1.7 aperture instead of the 16 MP f/2.0 sensor on the OnePlus 6.

The battery also gets a boost to 3,700 mAh as compared to the 3,430 mAh unit on the OP6. To achieve this, however, OnePlus made a compromise which could be a potential deal-breaker for a lot of people — removing the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Now OnePlus does argue that this move has also helped them improve water and dust proofing on the 6T, but you'll still have to carry around that dongle all the time if you wish to listen to music using your older earphones and headphones. The port here is still USB-C and you continue to get OnePlus fast Dash Charging brick inside the box.

The colour options announced at the event include — Mirror Black and Midnight Black. Were not quite sure whether both of these will be brought to India, but we will find out soon enough.