tech2 News Staff 29 October, 2018 21:51 IST

OnePlus 6T launch highlights: New Nightscape mode, Screen Unlock starting at $549

The new OnePlus 6T also packs in a display with a smaller notch.

OnePlus 6T has just been launched in Midnight Black and Mirror Black finishes and will go on sale in the US and Europe on 1 November and 6 November respectively.

The OnePlus 6T will be available in three RAM and storage options. The base model now comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage and is priced at $549. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage version is priced at $579 and the top end 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model is now priced at $629.

Almost six months after launching their first flagship smartphone of the year OnePlus has finally unveiled their next big flagship, the OnePlus 6T at an event in New York.

While the 6T features mostly iterational updates over the OnePlus 6, perhaps one of the most talked-about feature of the new phone is the in-display fingerprint scanner branded as Screen Unlock by OnePlus.

  • 21:33 (IST)

    And that's a wrap. Thank you for joining us and look forward to our full review.

  • 21:32 (IST)

    Open Sale

    6+ 128 GB 549 USD

    8+ 128 GB 579 USD

    8+ 256 GB 629 USD

    USA : November: 9 AM EST

    Europe: Novermber 6: 10 AM CET

    T-Mobile users get up to $ 300 dollars off with exchange of up to 30 devices.

  • 21:30 (IST)

    OnePlus 6T global price tags announced

    6+ 128 GB 549 USD

    8+ 128 GB 579 USD

    8+ 256 GB 629 USD

  • 21:28 (IST)

    New accessories with the OnePlus 6T

    Type C Bullets earphones 19.95 USD

    A new red fifth anniversary edition of Wireless Bullets 69 USD

    New OnePlus Explorer Backpack (sold on Invitation Code only) 99 USD

  • 21:25 (IST)

    OnePlus 6T comes with Full Screen Gestures 2.0

    Offers faster access to apps, recents menu

    500+ targeted optimisations

  • 21:21 (IST)

    The OnePlus 6T gets a bigger battery and improved software

    The 6T now packs in a larger 3,700 mAh battery

    Software now has several cosmetic improvements

    Offers better stability in day to day usage

  • 21:17 (IST)

    Gaming on the OnePlus 6T

    OnePlus claims its deliver 'The Best Gaming Experience' on the OnePlus 6T

    Shots fired against the Galaxy Note 9!

    One announces SmartBoost that reduces app load times by up to 20 percent.

  • 21:15 (IST)

    Qualcomm is working with OnePlus to deliver 5G in future OnePlus smartphones

    The devices are expected to arrive in 2018.

    Hint! Hint! OnePlus 7?

  • 21:14 (IST)

    Cristiano Amon President of Qualcomm takes to the stage to explain its partnership with OnePlus

    The OnePlus 6T continues to use the Snapdragon 845 SoC

    Gigabit LTE for fast connectivity

    New architectures for AI

  • 21:07 (IST)

    Portrait mode has been improved on the OnePlus 6T with a new Studio Lighting mode

    OnePlus worked with photographer Kevin Abosch for the new Studio Lighting

    When OnePlus 6T detects a human face, it automatically adjusts lighting to shoot better portraits.

    Wonder how this stacks up against the Pixel 3 XL?

  • 21:02 (IST)

    Nightscape is coming to the OnePlus 6!

    The update will arrive on the OnePlus 6 in the coming week. #OnePlusNightscape

  • 21:02 (IST)

    "Nightscape" or night mode is the newest feature on the OnePlus 6T but is also rolling out to the OnePlus 6

  • 21:01 (IST)

    New cameras on the OnePlus 6T with a new Night mode called Nightscape

    16 MP + 20 MP rear camera

    F/1.7 aperture EIS and OIS

    Introduces a new low light mode called Nightscape with drastically improved low light performance.

    Nightscape takes only two seconds to capture low light photos against the odd 5 seconds on other cameras

  • 20:57 (IST)

    The OnePlus 6T design

    Will come in Midnight Black and Mirror Black finishes

    OnePlus wants to keep a device profile that looks slim and is light to carry

    Features rounded edges that make it more comfortable to hold

    The focus is on "Material & Craftsmanship"

  • 20:54 (IST)

    The fingerprint scanner is not the only feature getting an upgrade

  • 20:54 (IST)

    A new FHD+ display on the OnePlus 6T with a smaller notch and smaller chin

    2,340 x 1,080 resolution

    5 calibration settings

    Smaller notch and a smaller chin

    Improved performance of the antenna in the chin.

    Supports 233 carriers in 74 countries

  • 20:52 (IST)

    OnePlus 6T Screen Unlock explained

    Uses an optical in display fingerprint reader

    Is the first device to arrive in the US with an in-display fingerprint reader

    Kiang claims it is the fastest in display fingerprint reader in the world.

    Takes just 0.35 seconds to unlock and will get quicker over time.

    As secure as the capacitive fingerprint reader on the OnePlus 6

  • 20:50 (IST)

    The biggest feature?

  • 20:49 (IST)

    OnePlus 6T introduces Screen Unlock using an in-display fingerprint reader.

    The technology that feels "natural"

    Works using an optical fingerprint reader.

    Was supposed to arrive on the OnePlus 5T but did not work as per expectations.

    New and updated version works pretty fast.

  • 20:47 (IST)

    Here's our first look at the OnePlus 6T from its advert

  • 20:47 (IST)

    Kiang explains the philosophy of "Burdenless"

    Clean

    Fast

    Intuitive

  • 20:46 (IST)

    OnePlus 6T specifications revealed!

    6.41 inch OLED display

    In-display fingerprint reader

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

    3700 mah battery

    20+ 16 MP camera dual rear camera

  • 20:44 (IST)

    OnePlus still believes in making one single flagship and will not step into other smartphone segments

    The focus is on quality

    "We will not put anything into the market until the features or the product makes sense" says Kiang

  • 20:43 (IST)

    OnePlus' Head of North American operations and Marketing Operations, Kyle Kiang

  • 20:43 (IST)

    Kyle Kiang, Head of North America Region OnePlus, takes to the stage

    OnePlus doubled its revenue to 1.5 billion USD

    OnePlus is the Top 5 smartphones brands in the world

    No 1 premium smartphone company in the last four quarters

    Kiang says it's all because of a passionate and dedicated community

  • 20:38 (IST)

    OnePlus announces carrier partnership with T-Mobile!

    The OnePlus 6T will be available in 5,600 stores all over the USA!

  • 20:37 (IST)

    Lau comments that selling online was not enough 

    Many people wanted to experience OnePlus first hand.

    The first OnePlus Pop-up event was launched in 2016.

  • 20:36 (IST)

    Co-founder and CEO Pete Lau gets things underway in New York

  • 20:34 (IST)

    OnePlus Co-Founder Pete Lau takes to the stage.

    Pete Lau explains the OnePlus philosophy and how it all began.

    It all began with the OnePlus One with a lot of support from all their fans.

  • 20:10 (IST)

    The stage is set in New York

  • 20:08 (IST)

    While you are here...

    As you get your snacks and get cozy, here's a lowdown on everything we know about the OnePlus 6T so far.
    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/oneplus-6t-launch-today-heres-all-we-know-about-the-smartphone-so-far-5464671.html

  • 20:05 (IST)

    Hi and welcome to the OnePlus 6T launch live blog
    Since you're here this early were quite sure you must be a huge OP fan.

