OnePlus 6T has just been launched in Midnight Black and Mirror Black finishes and will go on sale in the US and Europe on 1 November and 6 November respectively.

The OnePlus 6T will be available in three RAM and storage options. The base model now comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage and is priced at $549. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage version is priced at $579 and the top end 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model is now priced at $629.

Almost six months after launching their first flagship smartphone of the year OnePlus has finally unveiled their next big flagship, the OnePlus 6T at an event in New York.

While the 6T features mostly iterational updates over the OnePlus 6, perhaps one of the most talked-about feature of the new phone is the in-display fingerprint scanner branded as Screen Unlock by OnePlus.