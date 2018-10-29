tech2 News Staff 29 October, 2018 21:51 IST
The new OnePlus 6T also packs in a display with a smaller notch.
OnePlus 6T has just been launched in Midnight Black and Mirror Black finishes and will go on sale in the US and Europe on 1 November and 6 November respectively.
The OnePlus 6T will be available in three RAM and storage options. The base model now comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage and is priced at $549. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage version is priced at $579 and the top end 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model is now priced at $629.
Almost six months after launching their first flagship smartphone of the year OnePlus has finally unveiled their next big flagship, the OnePlus 6T at an event in New York.
While the 6T features mostly iterational updates over the OnePlus 6, perhaps one of the most talked-about feature of the new phone is the in-display fingerprint scanner branded as Screen Unlock by OnePlus.
21:32 (IST)
Open Sale 6+ 128 GB 549 USD 8+ 128 GB 579 USD 8+ 256 GB 629 USD USA : November: 9 AM EST Europe: Novermber 6: 10 AM CET T-Mobile users get up to $ 300 dollars off with exchange of up to 30 devices.
21:30 (IST)
OnePlus 6T global price tags announced 6+ 128 GB 549 USD 8+ 128 GB 579 USD 8+ 256 GB 629 USD
21:28 (IST)
New accessories with the OnePlus 6T Type C Bullets earphones 19.95 USD A new red fifth anniversary edition of Wireless Bullets 69 USD New OnePlus Explorer Backpack (sold on Invitation Code only) 99 USD
21:21 (IST)
The OnePlus 6T gets a bigger battery and improved software The 6T now packs in a larger 3,700 mAh battery Software now has several cosmetic improvements Offers better stability in day to day usage
21:15 (IST)
Qualcomm is working with OnePlus to deliver 5G in future OnePlus smartphones The devices are expected to arrive in 2018. Hint! Hint! OnePlus 7?
21:07 (IST)
Portrait mode has been improved on the OnePlus 6T with a new Studio Lighting mode OnePlus worked with photographer Kevin Abosch for the new Studio Lighting When OnePlus 6T detects a human face, it automatically adjusts lighting to shoot better portraits. Wonder how this stacks up against the Pixel 3 XL?
21:02 (IST)
"Nightscape" or night mode is the newest feature on the OnePlus 6T but is also rolling out to the OnePlus 6
21:01 (IST)
New cameras on the OnePlus 6T with a new Night mode called Nightscape 16 MP + 20 MP rear camera F/1.7 aperture EIS and OIS Introduces a new low light mode called Nightscape with drastically improved low light performance. Nightscape takes only two seconds to capture low light photos against the odd 5 seconds on other cameras
20:54 (IST)
A new FHD+ display on the OnePlus 6T with a smaller notch and smaller chin 2,340 x 1,080 resolution 5 calibration settings Smaller notch and a smaller chin Improved performance of the antenna in the chin. Supports 233 carriers in 74 countries
20:50 (IST)
The biggest feature?
20:47 (IST)
Here's our first look at the OnePlus 6T from its advert
20:46 (IST)
OnePlus 6T specifications revealed! 6.41 inch OLED display In-display fingerprint reader Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 3700 mah battery 20+ 16 MP camera dual rear camera
20:44 (IST)
OnePlus still believes in making one single flagship and will not step into other smartphone segments The focus is on quality "We will not put anything into the market until the features or the product makes sense" says Kiang
20:38 (IST)
OnePlus announces carrier partnership with T-Mobile! The OnePlus 6T will be available in 5,600 stores all over the USA!
20:36 (IST)
Co-founder and CEO Pete Lau gets things underway in New York
20:34 (IST)
OnePlus Co-Founder Pete Lau takes to the stage. Pete Lau explains the OnePlus philosophy and how it all began. It all began with the OnePlus One with a lot of support from all their fans.
20:10 (IST)
The stage is set in New York
