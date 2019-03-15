Friday, March 15, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 6T is available at Rs 2,000 discount till 21 March on Amazon India

Axis Bank debit and credit card holders who pay via EMI will get 5 percent instant discount.

tech2 News Staff Mar 15, 2019 14:31:58 IST

OnePlus 6T, launched last year, comes with 6.4-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 845 SoC and 3,700 mAh battery. The phone was launched at Rs 37,999 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, Rs 41,999 for 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage and Rs 45,999 for 8 GB RAM version with 256 GB storage.

Now, as part of OnePlus’ March Madness, Amazon has announced special offers for one of OnePlus' best flagship phones. The sale starts today and will go on till 21 March.

OnePlus 6T is available at Rs 2,000 discount till 21 March on Amazon India

OxygenOS on the OnePlus 6T. Image: tech2/ Anirudh Regidi

Customers buying the phone will get Rs 2,000 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay balance when they opt to pay using any prepaid payment method. Axis Bank debit and credit card holders who pay via EMI will get 5 percent instant discount.

Also, buyers can avail easy payment options like No-cost EMI on credit cards from all major banks, select debit cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI cards and Amazon Pay EMI.

You can read our complete review on the OnePlus 6T here.

OnePlus 6T Specifications

The OnePlus 6T sports an in-display fingerprint scanner unlike the OnePlus 6 which only had a physical fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus 6T also comes with a redesigned notch which somewhat looks like a teardrop. As the notch is smaller it gives a little more room to the display which comes up to 6.4-inches instead of the 6.28-inch seen on the OnePlus 6.

The display is AMOLED with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels.

The phone also comes packed with a 3,700 mAh which is 400 mAh bigger than OnePlus 6.

There are some similarities as well as the 6T feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, similar to OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 6T also sports a rear camera setup identical to that of its predecessor. This means, a 16 MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS and a secondary rear camera which is a 20 MP f/1.7 unit that uses pixel-binning technology to improve the quality of low-light images.

But the front camera has got an update as the 6T comes with 20 MP front-facing camera with a f/1.7 aperture instead of the 16 MP f/2.0 sensor on the OnePlus 6.

The phone's Oxygen OS is based on Android Pie.

The phone still sports a USB-C port and you may continue to get OnePlus fast Dash Charging brick inside the box.

The colour options announced at the event include Mirror Black and Midnight Black.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

Amazon

Amazon Fab Phone Fest sale: Deals on OnePlus 6T, Mi A2, Galaxy Note 8 and more

Mar 06, 2019
Amazon Fab Phone Fest sale: Deals on OnePlus 6T, Mi A2, Galaxy Note 8 and more
OnePlus 5, 5T start receiving OxygenOS 9.0.4 update bringing deeper Google Duo integration

OnePlus

OnePlus 5, 5T start receiving OxygenOS 9.0.4 update bringing deeper Google Duo integration

Mar 05, 2019
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau hints at possible launch of truly wireless earbuds

OnePlus

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau hints at possible launch of truly wireless earbuds

Mar 12, 2019
OnePlus' OxygenOS challenge winner provides sneak peak of upcoming redesign

OnePlus

OnePlus' OxygenOS challenge winner provides sneak peak of upcoming redesign

Mar 13, 2019
OnePlus 7 renders reveal pop-up selfie shooter and triple rear-facing cameras

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 renders reveal pop-up selfie shooter and triple rear-facing cameras

Mar 04, 2019
Android Pie update to eventually roll out for OnePlus 3 and 3T, confirms company

OnePlus

Android Pie update to eventually roll out for OnePlus 3 and 3T, confirms company

Mar 01, 2019

science
Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Pi for all

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Mar 14, 2019
NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Moon Rocks

NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Mar 14, 2019
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Climate Peace

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Mar 14, 2019
UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Environment

UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Mar 14, 2019