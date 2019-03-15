tech2 News Staff

OnePlus 6T, launched last year, comes with 6.4-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 845 SoC and 3,700 mAh battery. The phone was launched at Rs 37,999 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, Rs 41,999 for 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage and Rs 45,999 for 8 GB RAM version with 256 GB storage.

Now, as part of OnePlus’ March Madness, Amazon has announced special offers for one of OnePlus' best flagship phones. The sale starts today and will go on till 21 March.

Customers buying the phone will get Rs 2,000 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay balance when they opt to pay using any prepaid payment method. Axis Bank debit and credit card holders who pay via EMI will get 5 percent instant discount.

Also, buyers can avail easy payment options like No-cost EMI on credit cards from all major banks, select debit cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI cards and Amazon Pay EMI.

You can read our complete review on the OnePlus 6T here.

OnePlus 6T Specifications

The OnePlus 6T sports an in-display fingerprint scanner unlike the OnePlus 6 which only had a physical fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus 6T also comes with a redesigned notch which somewhat looks like a teardrop. As the notch is smaller it gives a little more room to the display which comes up to 6.4-inches instead of the 6.28-inch seen on the OnePlus 6.

The display is AMOLED with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels.

The phone also comes packed with a 3,700 mAh which is 400 mAh bigger than OnePlus 6.

There are some similarities as well as the 6T feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, similar to OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 6T also sports a rear camera setup identical to that of its predecessor. This means, a 16 MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS and a secondary rear camera which is a 20 MP f/1.7 unit that uses pixel-binning technology to improve the quality of low-light images.

But the front camera has got an update as the 6T comes with 20 MP front-facing camera with a f/1.7 aperture instead of the 16 MP f/2.0 sensor on the OnePlus 6.

The phone's Oxygen OS is based on Android Pie.

The phone still sports a USB-C port and you may continue to get OnePlus fast Dash Charging brick inside the box.

The colour options announced at the event include Mirror Black and Midnight Black.

