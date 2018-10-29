tech2 News Staff 29 October, 2018 20:13 IST
The OnePlus 6T is expected to be priced marginally higher than that of the OnePlus 6.
Almost six months after launching their first flagship smartphone of the year OnePlus is ready to unveil their next big flagship, the OnePlus 6T at an event in New York.
While the 6T is expected to feature mostly iterational updates over the OnePlus 6, perhaps one of the most talked-about feature of the new phone will be the in-display fingerprint scanner. Usually, you would see the brand off hold off the best feature of the phone for last, but not OnePlus.
As far as internals go, the OnePlus 6T is expected to feature the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired alongside the Adreno 630 GPU. From what we know from leaks, the phone is also expected to pack a larger display, a smaller notch and a marginally larger battery unit as well. OnePlus has however already confirmed that the phone will no longer have a 3.5 mm headphone jack this time around. Pricing hints also suggest that the new phone will be marginally higher priced than the OnePlus 6.
20:36 (IST)
Co-founder Pete Lau gets things underway in New York
20:34 (IST)
OnePlus Co-Founder Pete Lau takes to the stage. Pete Lau explains the OnePlus philosophy and how it all began. It all began with the OnePlus One with a lot of support from all their fans.
20:10 (IST)
The stage is set in New York
Doors open in less than 3 hours! Are you ready to Unlock The Speed? #OnePlus6T pic.twitter.com/n7wLV8g0yv— OnePlus (@oneplus) October 29, 2018
20:08 (IST)
While you are here...
As you get your snacks and get cozy, here's a lowdown on everything we know about the OnePlus 6T so far.
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/oneplus-6t-launch-today-heres-all-we-know-about-the-smartphone-so-far-5464671.html
20:05 (IST)
Hi and welcome to the OnePlus 6T launch live blog
Since you're here this early were quite sure you must be a huge OP fan.
