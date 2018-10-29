Almost six months after launching their first flagship smartphone of the year OnePlus is ready to unveil their next big flagship, the OnePlus 6T at an event in New York.

While the 6T is expected to feature mostly iterational updates over the OnePlus 6, perhaps one of the most talked-about feature of the new phone will be the in-display fingerprint scanner. Usually, you would see the brand off hold off the best feature of the phone for last, but not OnePlus.

As far as internals go, the OnePlus 6T is expected to feature the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired alongside the Adreno 630 GPU. From what we know from leaks, the phone is also expected to pack a larger display, a smaller notch and a marginally larger battery unit as well. OnePlus has however already confirmed that the phone will no longer have a 3.5 mm headphone jack this time around. Pricing hints also suggest that the new phone will be marginally higher priced than the OnePlus 6.