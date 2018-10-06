Saturday, October 06, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 06 October, 2018 12:23 IST

OnePlus 6T case renders leak showing waterdrop notch, no fingerprint scanner

Case renders show that the OnePlus 6T has a waterdrop notch along with very thin bezels.

The OnePlus 6T has been leaked quite comprehensively in the past few weeks, so much so that there is really not much else to reveal in the device. Even so, case maker Olixar has put out its OnePlus 6T cases up for pre-order showing pretty much the same design we have been expecting from the smartphone.

FlexiShield OnePlus 6T Gel Case

Olixar has listed five different types of cases which are FlexiShield OnePlus 6T Gel case, Ultra-Thin OnePlus 6T Gel case, ArmourDillo OnePlus 6T protective case, Sentinel OnePlus 6T case with glass screen protector and Farley RFID Blocking OnePlus 6T Executive Wallet case.

The case renders show that the OnePlus 6T has a waterdrop notch along with very thin bezels on either side of the phone. At the back, we see a dual-camera system along with flash but no fingerprint reader. This is because the OnePlus 6T will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In an exclusive interview with CNET, Pete Lau has said the phone won’t have wireless charging, even though the phone will have a glass back. He has also confirmed the fact that the OnePlus 6T will not have a headphone jack, something which we had been dreading for some time.

He explained that the company's decision to remove the headphone jack is “to make room” for the in-display fingerprint sensor. He also states that in a survey conducted by OnePlus, 56 percent of its respondents have already switched to wireless headphones.

