FP Trending

OnePlus is expected to come up with a OnePlus 65W fast charger, which has received TUV certification. It is being reportedly said that OnePlus Nord SE, which is likely to be launched soon, could come with this fast charger. According to Root MyGalaxy, OnePlus 65W fast charger might be introduced in the first few months of the next year. The fast charger will deliver multiple charging rates, 5.0V/3.0A (15W), and 10.0V/6.5A (65W).

Android Central reported that OnePlus Nord SE will have a 4,500 mAh battery, which will be charged in under 40 minutes. Expected to be a budget-focused model, the Nord SE will come with an AMOLED panel.

OnePlus has not revealed the launch date for the Nord SE, but the smartphone is expected to be unveiled in India and the EU. The device is not likely to debut in the US.

The smartphone maker introduced the OnePlus Nord series a few months back. The first smartphone of the Nord Series showed up in July and it’s powered by Snapdragon 765G. Following this, the company released Nord N10 5G and Nord N100. According to Android Central, the two smartphones were to be up for grabs from the end of this month.

According to GizChina, OnePlus Nord SE will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G and it will feature a 90Hz display. The tech website reported that the Nord SE may be launched shortly after the OnePlus 9 series.

OnePlus N10 5G comes approximately at a price of Rs 30,600 in India, while OnePlus N100 is expected to be priced around Rs 15,000. N10 5G features 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 512 GB with a microSD card. On the other hand, N100 is equipped with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Earlier, OnePlus would only sell premium smartphones, but now it has entered the mid-range segment with the unveiling of the first OnePlus Nord.