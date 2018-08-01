Wednesday, August 01, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 01 August, 2018 10:19 IST

OnePlus 6 will reportedly be available at a discount of Rs 1,500 starting 1 August

OnePlus is reportedly holding a few offers and discounts for its flagship device starting today.

OnePlus is reportedly offering some discounts and cashbacks on its flagship device — OnePlus 6 — when purchased online or offline.

According to a tweet posted by Sanjay Bafna, starting 1 August 2018, if a OnePlus 6 device is bought, online or offline, using the EMI options, paid by ICICI Bank Credit card, customers will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 1,500.

As he reports, OnePlus is also introducing a no-cost EMI option for 6 months on the purchase of the smartphone. This offer is apparently applicable on purchases made via “all popular bank credit cards”. The offer is valid on Amazon India and via the offline retail store.

Finally, Bafna’s tweet also suggests that starting 3 August 2018, if a OnePlus 6 is purchased via Amazon India, customers will be able to avail an additional discount of up to Rs 1,500 on the exchange if an old smartphone. The discount on the exchange, in such an offer, always depends on the judged value (by Amazon India) on the device that will be exchanged and its condition.

While Bafna has tweeted out this offers, OnePlus hasn’t officially announced any of these. We have reached out to the company to confirm the offers, and will update this space as soon as we have any new information on the same.

