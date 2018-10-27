OnePlus is about to announce the OnePlus 6T smartphone for the global audience on 29 October, but it is not done yet with the OnePlus 6. A new report has emerged showing some new colour variants for the OnePlus 6, which may or may not be introduced in the OnePlus 6T.

YouTube channel MrWhoseTheBoss, has posted some interesting prototypes while visiting the OnePlus headquarters in China. These included some new radiant colour options for the OnePlus 6. Although the device was originally announced with four colour options. Looking at the images by the YouTuber, we can see nearly 18 different color variations.

Many of these 18 variants show the OnePlus 6 with a gradient back along with two-tone colours. Some even change colours when you move them in the light. It is quite good to see that OnePlus is experimenting with various colour options as earlier phones have had more-or-less the same colour options, with the exception of the red colour variant which was introduced with the OnePlus 6.

However, it remains to be seen how many of these colour variants make it to markets or how many of them would be introduced on the OnePlus 6T.