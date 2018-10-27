Saturday, October 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 27 October, 2018 11:30 IST

OnePlus 6 spotted in China HQ with multiple gradient colour options

The video included some new radiant colour options for the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus is about to announce the OnePlus 6T smartphone for the global audience on 29 October, but it is not done yet with the OnePlus 6. A new report has emerged showing some new colour variants for the OnePlus 6, which may or may not be introduced in the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 6 colour options. MrWhoseTheBoss.

OnePlus 6 colour options. MrWhoseTheBoss.

YouTube channel MrWhoseTheBoss, has posted some interesting prototypes while visiting the OnePlus headquarters in China. These included some new radiant colour options for the OnePlus 6. Although the device was originally announced with four colour options. Looking at the images by the YouTuber, we can see nearly 18 different color variations.

Many of these 18 variants show the OnePlus 6 with a gradient back along with two-tone colours. Some even change colours when you move them in the light. It is quite good to see that OnePlus is experimenting with various colour options as earlier phones have had more-or-less the same colour options, with the exception of the red colour variant which was introduced with the OnePlus 6.

However, it remains to be seen how many of these colour variants make it to markets or how many of them would be introduced on the OnePlus 6T.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

also see

OnePlus 6T variant

OnePlus 6T Ultimate Limited Edition gets listed on Swedish retailer's website

Oct 21, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T low light camera sample teased ahead of launch by CEO Pete Lau

Oct 22, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T protective cases and their prices reportedly leaked ahead of launch

Oct 16, 2018

OnePlus 6T leak

OnePlus 6T leaked specs reveal bigger display and battery, water-drop notch

Oct 26, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T could be priced at €569 as per product page leak on German website

Oct 24, 2018

OnePlus

OnePlus 6T launch moved one day before to avoid clashing with Apple event

Oct 20, 2018

science

NASA's Parker probe sends view of Earth from its journey towards Venus, the Sun

Oct 26, 2018

Nuclear Reactors

Nuclear reactor in Karnataka nabs world record for running 895 straight days

Oct 26, 2018

Satellite Launch

Russia's first successful Soyuz launch since ISS mishap puts satellite in orbit

Oct 26, 2018

Tiger Conservation

Tiger populations dwindling, just six sub-species still in existence: Study

Oct 26, 2018