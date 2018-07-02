After launching a special Avengers: Infinity Wars edition in India on the day of its official launch in the country, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has now launched a new variant of its OnePlus 6 flagship simply called "Red".

OnePlus has been teasing us with a new colour variant for a while now and the new Red colour, simply adds to the three existing finishes (Midnight Black, Mirror Black and Silk White) the smartphone is currently available in.

The new Red OnePlus 6 has been announced in a single variant and will come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The device is priced similar to the standard 128 GB storage model and will be available for purchase at Rs 39,999 in India, starting from 16 July at 3 PM IST.

“We believe power and attitude can be both elegant and humble, and we have strived to achieve this with the OnePlus 6 Red Edition. We worked to avoid an overly bright red colour while still capturing a sense of self-confidence and positivity. Achieving the amber-like effect took several months to refine and perfect,” said Pete Lau, CEO and Founder, OnePlus on the occasion of the launch.

As for the rest of the specifications, they remain the same. This would include a 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and a dual camera (16 MP + 20 MP) setup at the back.

The standard OnePlus 6 starts from Rs 34,999 and offers 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. OnePlus recently launched the Silk White edition of the smartphone and it too was priced at Rs 39,999 in India and comes with the same hardware specifications as the Red edition.