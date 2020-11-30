FP Trending

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T have started receiving the OxygenOS update with November 2020 security patch. It comes with OxygenOS version 10.3.7. As per the OnePlus forum post, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T OxygenOS update offers system and Game Space improvements. For system update, new "Hide silent notifications in status bar" feature has been added to filter non crucial notifications. It will make the app notification management easier.

To activate this feature, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users will have to Settings options on their smartphone, click on Apps & Notifications, tap on Notifications and head to Advanced. Finally, click on Hide silent notifications in status bar.

The update has also fixed the issue of users facing problems while taking screenshots on both the OnePlus devices.

The overall system stability and general bugs have been fixed with the latest OxygenOS update.

The update also has provided improvement to Game Space of OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. A new gaming tools box has been added fore convenient switch of Fnatic mode. Users can now choose three ways of notifications - text-only, heads up and block.

A quick reply feature has also been added for WhatsApp and INS and the messages will in a small window when received. To enable it, users will have to swipe down from upper right/ left corners of the screen in the gaming mode.

A new mis-touch prevention feature has also been added. To enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.

OnePlus has said that the OTA update will be a staged rollout. Initially, only a limited number of users will be receiving the update. The broader rollout will be rolled out in a few days after making sure that there are no critical bugs.