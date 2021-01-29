Friday, January 29, 2021Back to
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T start receiving OxygenOS 10.3.8 update with January 2021 security patch

With the new update, both phones get OnePlus Store, wherein the app provides services like get easy-to-access support.


FP TrendingJan 29, 2021 15:14:58 IST

OnePlus has started rolling out the new OxygenOS 10.3.8 update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users. The update brings the latest Android security patch along with other improvements in the devices. OnePlus had launched the OnePlus 6 (Review) in May 2018 with Android 8.1, whereas the OnePlus 6T (Review) was launched in October 2018 with Android 9 Pie. As far as the software is concerned, both phones run on Android 10 OS, which is also the case with the OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T (Review) that haven't received Android 11 update yet, but the company has confirmed that both OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T will be getting Android 11, followed with OnePlus Nord (Review), OnePlus 7 series, and OnePlus 7T series with OxygenOS 11 based Android 11 OS.

OnePlus is rolling out the new OTA update in stages for users, limiting it to a few devices for now, which will gradually come to other OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T smartphones in the coming days. This is done to ensure that there are no critical bugs in the devices.

According to the official OnePlus forum post, the new OxygenOS 10.3.8 over-the-air (OTA) will bring some minor improvements to the phones. New updates include a Red Cable membership to 1.2.0.2, GMS package 2020.09, and January 2021 Android security patch for both devices. Users can check the updates by clicking on Settings, followed by clicking on Software Update.

With the new update, both phones get OnePlus Store, wherein the app provides services like get easy-to-access support, shop for OnePlus products, and discover members-only benefits.

Meanwhile, OnePlus plans on launching the new OnePlus 9 series soon. As per leaks that have surfaced over the web, the upcoming OnePlus 9 series are likely to come with an FHD+ resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pro variant is likely to get a QHD+ display. Both phones will come powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

https://twitter.com/chat_station/status/1352843829418856448

tags

