A good speaker has become one of the key points while considering to buy a phone. The front facing stereo speakers turn out to be a huge selling point because traditional speaker placement, at the bottom of the phone, can be easily covered by your hand.

OnePlus 6, which is the new flagship phone of OnePlus is equipped with a traditional bottom-placed speaker for delivering audio.

According to a report in XDA Developers, XDA senior member, Acervenky has created a dual speaker mod for the OnePlus 6 which uses the earpiece speaker as a second external stereo speaker for the device. This mod requires Magisk in order to enable it. For those who are not aware, Magisk is a new tool for customizing Android devices wherein the system modifications are stored safely in the boot partition instead of modifying the real system files

Once enabled, the audio is expected to play not only from the bottom speaker but also from the earpiece speaker. The report says that this mod can partially work on a stock version of Oxygen OS which is the custom ROM developed by OnePlus.

The developer recommends that the user have the NoLimits ROM or Viper Audio installed on the device.

While this mod may bring a stereo audio to OnePlus 6, the users planning to do this should do so at their own risk. The report mentions that playing extremely loud audio could result in damage to the earpiece.

