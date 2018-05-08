OnePlus is scheduled to officially bring its flagship — the OnePlus 6 — to India on 17 May, which will be following the global launch that will take place in London.

Curling in its fans for the India event, which will be hosted in Mumbai, OnePlus announced tickets for the launch event. Starting 10 am on 8 May, the passes for the event went live.

In order to purchase, you could head to OnePlus India’s website. The passes priced at Rs 999 are inclusive of all taxes. All you need to do to purchase is give your pincode, and it will show if the delivery to your address is possible.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing the story, the passes were already out of stock. However, a 'notify me' button is still active on the website. Which means, if you register with your email address, you may be notified if in case passes go on sale again. OnePlus though has said that the passes are officially sold out.

For the ones who have already purchased the tickets, will get a OnePlus voucher worth Rs 999, and a gift hamper with Marvel merchandise like Marvel Avengers Cap, Marvel Avengers t-shirt, OnePlus Notebook, OnePlus Tote Bag, and Cash Cannon. And for fans who would rather be notified on their phones regarding the launch, you can subscribe for the OnePlus 6 launch details on the company's official website. All you’d need to do is share your phone number. OnePlus 6 has also been listed on Amazon India, which is also allowing users to add notification for when the smartphone goes up on its first sale. Do note, there will be an early sale held for Amazon Prime members on 21 May.

From what we know so far, the OnePlus 6 is expected to feature a 19:9 display with an iPhone X-like notch on top. Under the hood, the smartphone has been confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which will be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of inbuilt storage. Rumours also suggest that the OnePlus 6 will sport a vertically-placed dual-camera setup on the rear, which will be a combination of a 20 MP + 16 MP sensor, and a 16 MP camera up front.

A rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm port, and wireless charging support have also been speculated. The OnePlus 6 could run OxygenOS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

For the uninitiated, OnePlus will also be launching an Avengers variant of the OnePlus, as part of its partnership with Marvel.

Special edition variants are sort of a trademark for OnePlus now. In 2016, OnePlus released the special Colette edition of the OnePlus 3T, which was basically a matte black colouring with the Colette logo on the back. Next was a Midnight Black limited run of the OnePlus 3T, which became extremely popular, so much so that the Midnight Black colour also made its way to the OnePlus 5 as one of the standard, non-limited versions.

The OnePlus 5 itself also received a special, rather extravagant Castelbajac edition, which was also sold through Colette. Then the OnePlus 5T had a limited Lava Red version for the Chinese market, and a special Star Wars edition, which was sold globally.